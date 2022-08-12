Kindly Myers in sheer underwear celebrates applesauce

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier and model Kindly Myers is throwing out applesauce energy as she stuns in sheer underwear.

The Playboy face and 2022 Miami Swim Week star put her sensational curves on show earlier this week, posting floor-set photos while sitting cross-legged and delighting her 3 million+ Instagram followers.

Kindly had opted out of her favorite and often complicated suspender getups, going for classic black and embracing the sheer trend.

In a series of photos shared to her social media, the Kentucky native opened with a smile as she posed amid a pink wall backdrop. Showing off her toned abs and killer curves, the blonde sizzled in her mesh-like balconette bra, one she paired with matching briefs to draw attention to her waist.

Posing on checkered floors and barefoot, the Nashville-based sensation added in silver jewelry, also going bright via highlighted cheeks and a glossy lip.

In a caption, Kindly wrote: “Criss cross applesauce.”

Kindly was here taking a break from one thing she nearly always does when donning lingerie on her Instagram – tagging the Honey Birdette underwear brand she fronts. Kindly has seemingly chosen to decline what are likely tempting offers from brands such as Fashion Nova or Boohoo – fellow Miami Swim Week faces Veronika Rajek, and Sierra Skye are both signed to Fashion Nova.

Kindly Myers delights fans with military throwbacks

Kindly has solidly left the Army National Guard, where she served four years.

However, she isn’t done shouting out her gun-toting days. “Welcome to the jungle,” she captioned a rifle shot late last year.

Prior to entering modeling, Kindly also worked stints as a bartender in Nashville.

Kindly Myers stays patriotic after army days

Kindly keeps it #USA on her Instagram, and when a bikini is also thrown in, it’s double the likes. Tagging herself in Las Vegas, NV, last year and modeling a star-spangled bikini, Kindly showed off her bombshell figure, writing:

“Let’s bow our heads in public expression of gratitude – for the heritage of liberty and freedom which our veterans secured for all Americans. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts and souls. God bless you all and God bless the United States of America.”

Kindly has returned to Sin City in 2022, also hitting up Joshua Tree, CA, for her Playboy cover shoot.

For more from Kindly, give her Instagram a follow – already subscribed are models Alexa Collins and Rachel Bush.