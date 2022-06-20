Kindly Myers in sheer underwear celebrates a good day

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers had plenty to celebrate as she stunned fans in sheer underwear over the weekend.

The Kentucky native flaunted her bombshell curves in a sizzling and colorful underwear display as she thrilled her 3 million+ Instagram followers, and there was a playful vibe, too, as she sent out a big smile while toying with her hair.

Kindly Myers flaunts curves in weekend underwear

Posing home in Nashville, TN, the Playboy face opened with a cheeky grin and in plunging, push-up, and sheer yellow underwear with pink and orange flower embellishments.

Also rocking suspenders, Kindly showcased her gym-honed abs and curvy hips as she wore heavy makeup, but she kept the mood light.

A swipe right brought a more coy expression as Kindly posed with one hand to her head and flaunted her plump pout.

“It’s a bright sunny day,” she wrote, then tagging Honey Birdette lingerie.

Kindly is a regular promo face for Honey Birdette, although she likely nets most of her cash from OnlyFans. The adult platform made major pandemic headlines as actress Bella Thorne joined in 2020 – the Netflix star earned $1 million in 24 hours from her sign-up. In 2021, NY Post reported that OnlyFans faces make over 200 times what the average worker does, quoting a MrQ report that stated:

“Among the most popular accounts with listed subscribers, gem101 ranks as the highest earner, with an estimated [$29.4 million] in annual income, earning an eye-watering [$2.49 million] each month. This comes from a $29 subscription charge per month and 102,800 subscribers to the account.”

Kindly Myers lands 2022 Playboy cover

Kindly, a former bartender who served four years in the Army National Guard, is now proudly showing off her Playboy cover. She stunned in a green string bikini for the shoot, one taking her out to Joshua Tree, CA.

“We shot another @playboy cover while we were in Joshua tree. @playboymagnorway,” she told fans while sharing the milestone back in June 8.

Kindly regularly references her army days. “When I was 20 years old I joined the army national guard. I learned so much about myself during those years. I know that I am a strong woman who is capable of anything,” she told Modelz View.

Earlier this year, the model honored her military past by posing in only an army vest from the desert, this as she marked Memorial Day.