As a former soldier, Kindly Myers has never been afraid of walking on the wild side.

Therefore, when she referenced her wild side in an Instagram post on Thursday — her fans probably weren’t surprised.

However, just because Kindly’s content wasn’t shocking didn’t mean her followers showed no appreciation for the two-part post.

After all, the blonde bombshell became a social media sensation with posts like her latest.

And while Kindly has typically hidden her like count, it would be fair to assume that a decent amount of her 3.6 million followers appreciated the post.

Kindly’s geotag of Nashville, Tennessee, shared some context with fans.

Kindly Myers strikes a pose for a wild post

The first picture saw Kindly looking down and striking a pose with her long blonde hair cascading past her shoulders.

She smiled slightly, with bronzed skin and a definite glow.

The model wore a salmon-colored crop top with a sweetheart neckline and a sleeveless look. She paired the top with distressed denim shorts featuring a light wash. Kindly’s tattoo was just visible on her rib cage.

As for accessories, Kindly had a silver bracelet on each wrist. She also wore a silver ring on both of her ring fingers. Finally, she wore a nameplate necklace with her name in gold.

Kindly had lavish lashes, shimmery eye shadow, and matte lips, and her manicure was simple with white nails.

A swipe right saw Kindly lifting her head and looking to the distance. She stood by a stone wall, with words serving as the backdrop. The second image featured Kindly’s beautiful face as her blonde hair blew in the wind for definite country energy.

In Kindly’s caption, she thanked the photographer who made the shots possible. She wrote, “Come with me, let’s take a walk on the wild side. 📸 @thomas_prusso_photography.”

It was clear from the two-piece that the former soldier kept up her workout routine after exiting the armed forces.

Kindly Myers workout routine

Kindly talked with Magzter, where she discussed her passion for fitness and her upbringing.

Kindly’s upbringing inspired her to join the armed forces at age 20.

The Bowling Green native was refreshingly honest about her exercise regime, admitting it took a lot of work to look good.

Kindly began, “It is a lot of hard work and effort, but I actually love it.”

She continued, “I work out with a trainer 4-5 days a week and do cardio 6 days a week. I have a love/ hate relationship with the stair climber.”

It seems that Kindly’s love/ hate relationship with the stair climber, and her motivation for success, allowed the model to succeed as an influencer.