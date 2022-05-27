Kindly Myers in G-string shows ‘killer’ side

Kindly Myers poses outdoors. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is nailing her caption as she sizzles in a G-string look. The Kentucky native thrilled her 3 million+ Instagram followers last week, tagging Honey Birdette for her revealing lingerie and going for a girly shade of pink.

Kindly was enjoying a low-key home shoot in Nashville, TN, and it looks like the self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” is heating up the South.

Kindly Myers gets cheeky in pink lingerie

Kindly opened rear to the camera, turning her head around at just the right time. The Playboy model, who served four years in the Army National Guard, made it a booty show as she wore a barely-there G-string while rocking a matching lacy bra, plus suspenders.

All bombshell blonde hair and wearing a full face of makeup, Kindly sent out a naughty smile as she teased her fans, posing amid wood floors and a tidy dining area.

A swipe right made it double trouble as the Instagram star showcased her tattoos and flaunted her pink eyeshadow, here matching her underwear.

“That one is fine, but this one killer,” she wrote.

Myers appears to be back in Nashville following a long stay in Joshua Tree, CA.

Red-hot bikini photos of the model filled her Instagram over much of May, including a “long hair” one where she posed amid an outdoor sunset and stripped to a tiny string bikini. “Desert hair, don’t care,” Kindly wrote while flaunting her curves and rock-hard abs.

Kindly’s career has definitely proven varied. The former bartender wound up guns blazing in the military, and she’s opened up on her experience.

Kindly Myers opens up on soldier days

“Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people,” she told Rambling Beach Cat, adding: “I am also confident that I could kick someone’s *ss in hand to hand combat if the situation arose.”

Speaking of her hometown of Bowling Green, KY, Myers continued: “I grew up on the Ky/Tn border; I went to high school there in a very small town. After school, I moved to Nashville to get out of there and see what the city had to offer.”

Kindly has her eye on other models and well-known ones. She follows Kendall Jenner, Carmen Electra, and Lindsey Pelas on Instagram.