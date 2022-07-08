Kindly Myers in G-string opens her refrigerator

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers is letting fans in on her refrigerator contents while in skimpy G-string underwear.

The ex-soldier and Playboy model went full bombshell in sexy lingerie on Instagram this week, posting for her 3 million+ followers and thrilling them with yet another figure-flaunting look.

Kindly Myers gets cheeky in undies by her refrigerator

Posing in sheer yellow underwear and matching thigh-high stockings, the Bowling Green, KY native posed with a rear view to begin with – Kindly was snapped opening her fridge’s door while throwing out a slightly naughty expression as she rocked her long locks down.

Showing off her backside and toned legs, Kindly drove fans to swipe, where a photo showed even more cheek, plus the star’s tattoos.

Kindly opened her fridge door to show neatly-stacked items and rows of drinks, with a fierce gaze likely captivating her fans.

In the final slide, the self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” posed facing the camera in her balconette lingerie and backed by her refrigerator. “I’m not just a snack, I’m the whole meal,” a witty caption read.

Kindly, who often shouts out the Honey Birdette lingerie brand she fronts, recently thrilled fans by shouting out her military past, this as she posed in a camo string bikini and flaunting her assets. Kindly served four years in the Army National Guard.

“Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people,” Myers told Rambling Beach Cat, adding: “I am also confident that I could kick someone’s *ss in hand-to-hand combat if the situation arose.”

Kindly Myers sizzles in camo bikini

Kindly has been channeling green bikini energy this year, something she embraced for her Playboy 2022 cover. The model has been proudly showing off the achievement, one taking her out to Joshua Tree, CA, for a shoot and bringing plenty of sizzling action during the trip. “Can you see me?” Kindly wrote earlier this year while in her military-print swimwear and a very cropped khaki sweater.

Myers also worked as a bartender prior to making it in modeling, also telling Rambling Beach Cat: “When I moved to Nashville I started doing promotions for a bar. The bartenders seemed to have so much fun and I kept asking to learn. Finally, they put me behind the bar on a Saturday night to work/learn the ropes.”