Kindly Myers in bikini with hot tub invite

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is upping the ante while stripped down to a tiny bikini. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” delighted her 3 million+ Instagram followers with a fresh snap this week, gaining over 14,000 likes for her post and sending out a cheeky caption.

Kindly might have started out as a bartender before serving four years in the Army National Guard, but she’s found her true calling.

Kindly Myers sizzles in bikini from hot tub

The Maxim face flaunted her sizzling curves in the red-hot photo, one showing her waist-deep in an outdoor hot tub. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native tagged herself in Joshua Tree, CA, where she’s adding more heat to the already-soaring temperatures.

Showing off her assets in a khaki green halter bikini that went minimal on the fabrics, the stunner showcased her golden tan and rock-hard abs as she posed all chilled out and in shades, also throwing one arm up to her head.

Peeping her bikini bottoms, the blonde drove fans to swipe, where she posed in the same skimpy and trinket-adorned bikini while poolside and on a sunny terrace.

Sharing more of the terrace photos as she went all out on the curve show, Kindly wrote: “Would you take a dip with me?”

Myers is climbing the ranks on Instagram, and she’s also raking it in from OnlyFans. The adult subscription site has become a hit with celebrities overall, now hosting the likes of actress Bella Thorne, rapper Cardi B, and model Jordyn Woods. She’s also not quite the California bombshell fans might think.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I am from a very small town in the great state of Kentucky. I grew up on a farm with lots of animals, and a wonderful family. I think I had a great childhood couldn’t have asked for more,” she told Modelzview.

Continuing, Kindly revealed: “I’ve always wanted to model, growing up it didn’t seem practical. One day I just decided not to let anyone or anything tell me I couldn’t at least try. I have been very fortunate to work with some amazing photographers on my journey.”

Kindly Myers reveals confidence issues over modeling

Kindly, who appears 100% confident, also revealed that her biggest challenge when entering the modeling industry was “finding my confidence when I first started.”

“I was always nervous and you could see it in my face and posture. My best advice is to believe in yourself. And only do what you’re comfortable doing. You’re in charge.”