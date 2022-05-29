Kindly Myers in bikini squeezes watermelon all over herself

Kindly Myers poses outdoors. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Bikini bombshell Kindly Myers is back to thrilling her 3 million+ followers, this time getting super fruity as she squeezes watermelon all over herself.

The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow,” who has gone from bartender and army girl to model, turned heads ahead of the weekend as she channeled her own take on Harry Styles‘ Watermelon Sugar – and she didn’t mince her words.

Kindly Myers goes Watermelon Sugar in bikini

Flaunting her sensational curves in a sizzling video definitely not for the kiddies, Kindly was seen seductively drenching her oiled-up skin with fresh watermelon juice, also matching her swimwear to the popular fruit.

Holding nothing back, the Bowling Green, KY native was shot close up and covering her chest in the squeezy mess, with her revealing look coming barely-there and via a red, green, and pink string bikini.

Showing off her toned abs and curvy hips, plus her killer cleavage, the OnlyFans face hid hers as she focused on the assets, with a tag letting anyone unfamiliar with the track know that it was Watermelon Sugar time.

Myers used only emojis in her caption: a watermelon, a heart, plus a bikini.

Kindly’s video may also have reminded fans of the time singer Miley Cyrus squeezed fruit all over herself. The former Hannah Montana star promoted her 2019-dropped Mother’s Daughter track by seductively squishing fruit everywhere. Kindly doesn’t appear to follow the Slide Away hitmaker, but she does follow a fair few famous faces, not limited to singers Justin Bieber and Britney Spears, plus reality faces Kim and Khloe Kardashian. She also keeps tabs on fellow bikini model Lindsey Pelas.

Kindly Myers makes her mark after army days

Kindly served four years in the Army National Guard, telling Modelzview: “When I was 20 years old I joined the army national guard. I learned so much about myself during those years. I know that I am a strong woman who is capable of anything.” Of her modeling career, she also stated: “The most challenging thing for me was finding my confidence when I first started. I was always nervous and you could see it in my face and posture. My best advice is to believe in yourself. And only do what you’re comfortable doing. You’re in charge.”

Kindly has featured in Maxim and Playboy. She currently resides in Nashville, TN, although she’s spent much of May 2022 out in Joshua Tree, CA.