Kindly Myers in bikini leans out of outdoor hot tub

Kindly Myers poses close-up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier and Playboy model Kindly Myers is sizzling in a string bikini as she enjoys an outdoor hot tub.

The Instagram star updated her three million+ followers earlier this week, sharing red hot photos of herself keeping cool in the heat and showing off her figure while asking fans a question.

Kindly Myers sizzles in bikini from outdoor hot tub

Thrilling fans with three shots, the Bowling Green, Kentucky native, wowed as she flaunted her assets and gym-honed abs while in a khaki bikini.

Going eye-popping, Kindly was snapped waist-deep in a circular and outdoor hot tub, highlighting her cleavage in her halterneck swim look and jazzing things up – Kindly had added in pendant charms and trinket jewelry, drawing further attention to her chest, with similar seen around her waist.

Kindly posed in shades, with a swipe right showing her leaning back and out of the wooden hot tub while tousling her long blonde hair.

“What is your lucky number? Mine is 3,” Kindly wrote in her caption.

Kindly had tagged herself in Miami Beach, FL. It’s been a bit of a travel year for Kindly, who largely updates from her Nashville, TN home but has jetted out West to Joshua Tree, CA, for her Playboy shoot this year. Earlier this week, Myers posted in a cowboy hat and fringe looks while attending the Cowboys Music Festival.

Kindly has an edge on the competition when it comes to being an Instagram swim and lingerie face. The Honey Birdette influencer served four years in the Army National Guard and is a regular when it comes to throwing it back to her military days. Earlier this year, and to mark Memorial Day weekend, Kindly shared a vest-only look while in the desert. Going down the throwback route, she wrote:

“This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”

Kindly Myers living her best life as a model

Kindly’s modeling career didn’t happen overnight. The star worked as a bartender for a while before making it in modeling – alongside earning her influencer cash these days. Kindly also earns from her OnlyFans page.

Kindly introduces herself as “King Kindly” on Instagram, also calling herself a “professional smokeshow” – fans would likely agree on the latter. She also appears to have her eye on Hollywood – the model follows mogul Kylie Jenner, pop singer Britney Spears, rapper Cardi B, plus YouTuber Tana Mongeau.