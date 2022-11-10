Kindly Myers hits the swings with a gorgeous ocean view

Kindly Myers looks sensational as she takes a seat on a swing wearing a bikini. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers radiated style and sex appeal as she showed off plenty of her sun-kissed skin in a sizzling selfie.

The 37-year-old looked sensational as she rocked a gorgeous, barely-there bikini set while sitting on a swing in Cozumel.

Kindly is no stranger to serving a killer look to her fans – from keeping it simple in a robe and undies to even donning a sexy version of Buzz Lightyear’s famous costume.

Beyond being a super popular model on social media, the blonde bombshell is also a former soldier who served in the Army National Guard for four years.

Earlier today Kindly brought the heat to everyone’s Instagram feed via another sizzling snap.

The model looked like she was having the time of her life in Cozumel as she sat on a swing and beamed for the camera, ready for another full-blown fashion moment.

Kindly Myers sizzles in brown bikini

Never one to be afraid to show some skin, Kindly posed up a storm in a tiny bikini for the selfie.

Kindly’s brown bikini was adorned with white studs and was a perfect choice as it complemented her skin perfectly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The online superstar radiated happiness as she wore the daring bikini, which accentuated her stunning curves with the tiny straps.

When it came to her makeup, Kindley let her outfit do all the talking, by opting for neutral glam including sky-high lashes and a pink gloss on her famous plump pout.

The stunner was truly living her best life as she posed in front of a stunning beach and sea backdrop.

Not everyone can pull off a daring look like this, but Kindly sure can.

She shared the photo with her 3.6 million Instagram followers with the caption, “Just a swinging @andi_bagus.”

Kindly Myers stuns in Honey Birdette lingerie

Kindly is known on social media for posing sizzling snaps in various underwear looks.

Much to the delight of her loyal fans, she is a proud ambassador for Honey Birdette, a boutique lingerie brand dedicated to empowering women.

The 37-year-old stunner recently promoted the brand in another gorgeous barely-there number.

The stunning blonde looked incredible as she rocked a lingerie set that showed a lot of her sun-kissed skin.

She styled her iconic blonde tresses to the side, with waves cascading down and touching her skin.

Kindly accessorized the bold look with sultry smokey eye makeup, a nude lip, and a silver necklace with her name in script.

She captioned the post, “hello good morning @honeybirderte.”

Kindly Myers’ podcast

Kindly also has branched out into the world of podcasting.

Her podcast, Thank You Kindly, has just one episode on Spotify which was uploaded in November of 2021.

According to the show’s description, the first episode is a recording of Kindly talking with her “friend Brittany Cline about Bar Mitzvahs, alcohol, dreaming, and more!”

The podcast is described as a comedy and has an active Instagram page, so maybe she has a few episodes in the works.