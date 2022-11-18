Kindly Myers stunned in a glitzy gown. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers was a sight to behold as she dazzled in a beautiful gem embellished dress.

The stunning former soldier slipped into the gorgeous one-sleeved dress as she shared the video with fans of her modeling the glitzy garment.

The gown was constructed of a nude mesh fabric that was expertly covered with dazzling rhinestones and pearls.

It covered one shoulder and then plunged down her opposite side, creating a flattering asymmetric neckline.

The torso featured three large cutout sections, each revealing a portion of Kindly’s incredible figure.

One section was cutout on the chest of the dress, while the others were cut at the stunning blonde’s waist, creating the illusion of the fabric crisscrossing in the middle.

The figure-hugging gown showed off her famous curves before draping to the ground.

The rhinestones were mainly white, with occasional yellow and gold gems dotted around to add a spot of color as the dress shimmered and caught the light.

She ran her hands through her signature straight blonde locks that fell in front of her shoulder as she posed for the short video clip.

Kindly added some text to the clip that read, “Why are you so dressed up?” and she lip-synced to some audio that played in response, saying, “Relax, I just wanna take some pictures.”

Kindly Myers rocks bikini for Andi Bagus

Kindly has been seen all over her socials recently modeling stunning bikinis from swimwear brand Andi Bagus.

She wowed fans with a gorgeous two-piece from the brand as she enjoyed a trip to Mexico lately.

The light-brown bikini featured a triangle top fastened by thin spaghetti strings and a string adorned with colored beads positioned just under the bust.

She wore matching bottoms with the beaded string acting as a decorative belt across the model’s incredibly toned stomach.

Her jaw-dropping figure was shown off perfectly in the barely-there two-piece, revealing a large tattoo located on the side of her torso.

She accessorized the stunning swimwear with silver bangles and her signature name necklace, which featured her “Kindly” written in cursive letters.

Her makeup was glam, as usual, rocking some large black false lashes and a beautiful pink lip.

She captioned the post, “Still in the moment,” and tagged her photographer, the swimwear brand, and Modelo Models.

Kindly Myers in blue for Honey Birdette

Kindly proves she looked good in all colors as she partnered once again with luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette to model a stunning blue bra.

The brand can be seen all over Kindly’s Instagram as she promotes them regularly, using her incredible figure to do so.

She modeled an electric blue bra that featured some lace panels for a feminine touch on the garment that also contained cutout detailing.

Blonde hair fell around Kindly’s shoulders as she rested her arms across her stomach in the sizzling snap.

A swipe right to the second photograph showed more cutout sections which were attached in the center by a piece of gold hardware.

She asked her 3.6 million followers, “Got the blues?” in the caption of the photo, which was certain to have the opposite effect.