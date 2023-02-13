Kindly Myers turned up the heat this Super Bowl Sunday — giving of major patriotic vibes as she posed in a military style bikini.

The stunning model and ex-soldier took to her social media to share a string of sizzling snaps of herself on vacation while preparing for the big game.

In the photos, Myers stood in what appeared to be a hotel lobby with a big smile across her face.

Her green and black bikini, emblazoned with military badges, gave us all the patriotic feels — and her toned physique was enough to make even the strongest soldier go weak in the knees.

The first photo showed her looking directly at the camera while she gently touched her face, with a white linen shirt falling from her shoulders. In the second she giggled as she looked off to the side, while the third saw her tousle her hair as she looked back at the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Myers captioned the post with a simple, “Happy Super Bowl Sunday!”, and it’s safe to say that her photos helped psych up her followers for the big day.

The pictures generated a lot of attention, with hundreds of likes and comments pouring in from her 3.6 million fans.

“God, with that face, that smile and that body, who is going to watch football?” joked one fan. “I’m crazy about you!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍”.

“Happy Super Bowl Sunday to you too,” posted another.

Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

In the post, Kindly tagged Andi Bagus swimwear, the brand of bikini she was posing in, as well as influencer marketing agency The Level.Agency and photographer Luis Gomez’s Universe137Studios.

Kindly is no stranger to promotion

The photos were taken in Mexico, where Kindly has been spending time in the lead up to the big game. Two days ago she posted another string of photos of her in a different bikini, writing “Loving my @bokabikini in Mexico it’s perfect for tanning.”

Kindly regularly promotes brands on her Instagram, which is one of several ways she makes money online.

Since her days in the military, the influencer and model has developed a massive online presence and her huge following means she can charge big bucks for endorsements.

As a result, she posts pics of herself on her social media accounts most days, often from exotic and sun-drenched locations around the world.

Super Bowl Sunday delivers

Kindly’s fans weren’t the only ones who had been waiting with anticipation for Super Bowl Sunday — and the game delivered, right up until the controversial ending.

The end result saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. One person who is sure to be celebrating is Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

We told last week how she grew a big online following in the lead up to Super Bowl LVII with her own regular bikini posts on Instagram.