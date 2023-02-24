Kindly Myers knows how to rock a bikini, let’s just put it that way. The Louisiana native, who began her modeling career shortly after being discharged from the army, showed off her fit physique recently and proved she hasn’t slowed down her workout regimen.

With a tanned and glowing figure like hers, it’s not surprising she would gain 3.6 million followers on Instagram with her stunning shots ranging from exquisite bikinis to everyday outfits.

The “professional smokeshow” as she nicknamed herself on social media, shared a shot from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as she basked in the warm temperatures and sunshine while much of the USA currently languishes under cold, gray skies.

Kindly wore a watermelon pink string bikini that was a simple style featuring a halter neck and strings along the sides of the bottoms. The swimsuit featured an adorable pineapple pattern, adding a little fun to the otherwise basic look.

Of course, the model looked absolutely gorgeous as she jutted out her hip in the first photo and looked at the camera with a confident stare. Her long blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders in the smoldering shot, and her makeup included a dark, smokey eye and glossy lipstick.

A second photo showed her facing toward the camera as she held on to her bikini bottoms and stared straight ahead with an intense look. Perhaps she was dreaming about a fruity drink and a nice swim on the beach?

She captioned the photo with a joke for her followers, writing, “Muchas smooches 😘.”

Kindly Myers wore a pineapple swimsuit from Boka Bikini

Her bikini was from Boka Bikini, and she tagged the Brazilian swimwear brand in her photo. She wore the Paina Cheeky String bikini, which costs $120 on the website.

Boka Bikini was created by two women, one from Brazil and the other from Venezuela. They claim on the site, “Boka Bikini is here with its brazen cuts/styles, beautiful colors and sensuous fabrics to celebrate the female form in all it’s glory.”

The brand creates bikinis with straps on each swimsuit that create a perfect tan line for those sunny, bronzed days of lounging by the pool with the smell of coconut in the air.

Kindly has worn several Micro Gigi Bikinis while in Mexico

Kindly has shared a number of shots from Puerto Vallarta and endorsed other bikini brands in the process. Another of her favorites is the Micro Gigi Bikini, designed and made in the United States.

The model wore a blue string bikini from the brand in one of her recent sizzling shots, writing in the caption, “I’m on the pursuit of happiness.”

She’s appeared on the brand’s Instagram page several times, and they shared a picture of her last week in an eye-catching black, white, and hot pink string bikini while she lounged by a pool.

The brand recently restocked its Cotton Candy Sheer collection featuring two different tops and three bottoms, all costing $46.50.

Make sure to check back with Kindly, as she will most likely be sharing more bikini inspiration.