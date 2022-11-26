Kindly Myers looked incredible as she promoted her fave activewear line. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Blonde bombshell Kindly Myers looked fierce and fit as she donned an activewear set to promote Black Friday sales to her fans.

The 36-year-old former soldier has kept herself in great shape, and her choice of skintight clothing showed her incredible figure off.

She donned pieces from the military-owned activewear brand CNC Activewear to direct fans and followers to their site for a Black Friday sale.

Kindly showed off her sculpted upper body in a black crop top that featured thin straps and white lettering around the border of the arm.

The scoop neck accentuated the model’s curves, and the cropped length showcased her toned midriff.

Kindly paired the black top with a pair of tight leggings in a gorgeous shade of blue.

Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

She pushed her long blonde locks over to one side of her head and ran her hand through the masses of hair as she flashed a smile for the camera.

To accessorize, the blonde beauty wore her signature name necklace, a silver bangle on one wrist, and a velvet pink scrunchie around the other.

Large false lashes drew attention to her face which was painted with glamorous makeup, as she sported a smoky eye and shiny nude lips.

The model shared the snap via Instagram Stories on which she added the text, “@cnc.activewear Black Friday Sale.”

Kindly Myers in string bikini for Andi Bagus

Kindly is known for her sizzling lingerie and bikini shots, so it’s no surprise that many swimwear and underwear brands want to partner with her to promote their pieces.

She partnered with Andi Bagus recently to showcase some stunning swimwear from the brand as she enjoyed a trip away in Mexico.

The brand makes stunning bikinis which are all hand-crafted on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Kindly modeled the brown-colored two-piece to perfection as she used a beach setting as her backdrop.

She wore a triangle bikini top that showed off her curves with a plunging neckline, and a string of beads was secured just under the bust for a decorative feature.

Kindly wore matching bikini bottoms that were fastened by string ties at her hips and also featured the beaded decoration which grazed her stomach.

She kept her accessories minimal as she let the barely-there two-piece do the talking in the sizzling snap, shared with her 3.6 million followers.

Kindly wore the Kazbah Bikini in the shade Praline, priced at $119 and is available to buy from the Andi Bagus website.

Kindly Myers is pretty in purple for Honey Birdette

Kindly swaps her bikinis for stunning lingerie sets as she regularly partners with luxury underwear brand Honey Birdette.

The brand describes itself in its Instagram bio as “A luxury lingerie brand created by women, for women!” and Kindly does a great job of modeling its pieces.

The stunning ex-soldier rocked a pretty purple set recently to promote the brand to her followers.

Writing in her caption, “To thine own self be true,” Kindly showcased the lilac set with her incredible figure.

She wore a satin bra that featured ribbed detailing on the cups and some gold hardware on the straps.

The matching lilac bottoms were partially covered by a suspender belt that was decorated with sheer mesh panels and ribbons on the sides which were secured in a corset style.

Kindly finished off the pretty pastel look by donning some sheer stockings that featured a thick lilac border around the top.