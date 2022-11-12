Kindly Myers shimmered in a beaded gold bikini beachside. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

American model Kindly Myers sparkled in the sun on Friday.

Kindly shared a series of pictures of herself enjoying the sunny weather in Mexico.

She wore a stunning beaded bikini and looked like she was living her best beach life.

The Instagram influencer is well known for posing in bathing suits and lingerie.

Kindly stood by the water near a series of colorful destination signs pointing in the direction of different places and vacation destinations like Puerto Rico, Indonesia, and Australia.

Kindly asked her followers, “Where are we going?”

Kindly Myers stuns in the sun

The 36-year-old posed for a series of five photos showing off her latest two-piece swimsuit at Punta Sur Eco Beach Park.

Kindly was all sparkles in the silver beaded bathing suit top. The halter-style bikini top wrapped around her neck like a choker and shone brightly in the sun.

She wore a pair of high-cut metallic gold bikini bottoms that also had matching beads on the side.

The model added even more sparkle to the look with three thin silver bangle bracelets. A dainty silver necklace with her name on it also adorned her neck.

Kindly wore her long hair down, and her blonde beachy waves were swept to the side and cascaded down her back. Her hair looked windswept and effortlessly gorgeous as she casually ran her hand through it in one of the shots.

The model evidently didn’t plan on taking a dip in the water that day as she wore a smokey eye and a light pink lip.

Kindly tagged the bathing suit brand, Andi Bagus, in the post. On her Instagram Story, she even shared a link where followers can buy the same style swimsuit and Mata halter-neck top.

Kindly joins Modelo Models

Kindly also tagged the Instagram account Modelo Models in her post.

The model recently joined the new platform for content creators.

The subscription-based platform broadly describes itself as a place “to connect creators and fans” and to share exclusive content.

Other influencers and models like Bri Stern and Audrey Watkins are already ambassadors for the brand as well.

While Modelo Models was announced in September of this year, the platform has yet to officially launch.

However, the brand recently shot more promo and continues to tease its launch on Instagram, so hopefully, Modelo Models will be available soon.