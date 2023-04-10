Kindly Myers capped off the Easter weekend with a fun bunny-themed social media share.

The army veteran often models bold and risque attire for her online content, much to the pleasure of her 3.6 million Instagram followers.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kindly likes to switch up her looks and recently sent temperatures rising in an all-white cowgirl getup.

For that multi-part share, Kindly paired a white crop top and short combo with sparking additions of silver metallic fringe.

And while releasing her inner cowgirl was fun for a moment, it didn’t take long for Kindly to step it up once again, just in time for the Easter weekend.

In addition to the sizzling shots within the share, Kindly also took a moment to share her well-wishes with her followers too.

Kindly Myers brings the bunny energy for a fun Easter social media share

Over on her Instagram, Kindly shared a five-part post in celebration of the Easter weekend.

However, instead of heading down the wholesome Easter bunny route for the post, Kindly transformed herself into the iconic Playboy bunny instead.

In the first shot from the stunning upload, Kindly posed solo in front of a glass high-tower building, likely from the top of a car park.

The picture was snapped from a distance but gave a full-body view of Kindly’s ensemble. For the picture, Kindly leaned against a concrete wall while sporting a deep blue strapless corset bodysuit.

She paired the form-fitting number with high-heel pumps and bunny ears atop her head.

The second picture was closer, giving a better look at Kindly’s stunning frame. She placed both hands on the wall for this pose and glanced at something off-screen to the side. Her bright blonde locks were styled in gorgeous curls that formed perfectly around her shoulders and back.

Another swipe right showed Kindly’s ensemble from the back before bringing it back around full circle for one last glance.

“Happy Easter from your favorite bunny 🐰 📸 @saiddeldiaz x @playboy,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Kindly promotes Lil Bee’s Bohemian in a stunning bodysuit shout out

In addition to modeling for various bikini brands, Kindly has also stepped into modeling and promoting certain clothing brands.

Kindly makes the perfect partner and collaborator when it comes to bold fashion choices. This point was further proven in February when Kindly showed off a gorgeous black bodysuit from Lil Bee’s Bohemian.

The clothing brand is known for its designs that blur the lines between bohemian and cowgirl.

According to the brand’s website, the owner, Kelli Tracy, was inspired by her own style to build a brand that shared “California bohemian vibes that got roped in by the cowgirls… adding in a little western flare.”

She managed to encompass the brand’s vision as she posed in the black bodysuit with intricate fringe along the sleeves.

“This bodysuit from @lil_bees_bohemian is so 🔥,” Kindly noted while smiling at the camera.