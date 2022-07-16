Kindly Myers buns out in G-string for weekend jet ski

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is living up the Miami lifestyle as she enjoys a weekend jet ski outing while in a G-string bikini.

The Kentucky-born model and former bartender has been going full throttle with the swimwear action as she attends Miami Swim Week – the annual calendar event this year including fashion shows from Oh Polly and Pretty Little Thing has already welcomed stars including model Veronika Rajek and singer Jessie James Decker.

Posting Instagram stories on Saturday, Kindly shared the fun she’s been having out East, and she posted right from the water.

Thrilling her 3 million+ followers as she flaunted her buns of steel, Kindly posed standing and from a red jet ski while showing off her killer figure.

Going itty-bitty in a barely-there and patterned thong bikini, the Playboy face added a blue life vest, also placing one hand to her rear.

“Kiss” appeared in text – Kindly was seemingly telling fans to kiss her behind, although it wasn’t too provocative as she smiled in the sun and with her blond hair tied into a bun.

Kindly Myers poses on a jet ski. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Also marking Kindly’s presence in Miami was a post made on Friday. Here, Kindly posed poolside while at the Strawberry Moon venue in the Florida city, showing off her steely-strong abs and cleavage in a spot-print bikini in tan and black.

Sizzling as she showcased her torso tattoo, Myers posed with parted lips and in shades while enjoying a bit of a pool party setting, writing: “Had a great time yesterday at @cldstyle gifting event. With @cjsparxx so many items from great brands.” Myers tends not to shout out many brands on social media, except for the Honey Birdette lingerie one she regularly influences for.

Kindly Myers fronts Playboy in 2022

Kindly has come a long way. The Nashville-based star marked a major milestone earlier this year, flying out to Joshua Tree, CA for her Playboy shoot and stunning on the magazine’s cover as she rocked a skimpy khaki bikini.

“I’ve always wanted to model, growing up it didn’t seem practical. One day I just decided not to let anyone or anything tell me I couldn’t at least try. I have been very fortunate to work with some amazing photographers on my journey,” she told Modelzview.

Kindly Myers dishes confidence advice for modeling

Noting her past insecurities and giving some advice to anyone entering the modeling industry, the blonde continued: “The most challenging thing for me was finding my confidence when I first started. I was always nervous and you could see it in my face and posture.”

Kindly finished by saying, “My best advice is to believe in yourself. And only do what you’re comfortable doing. You’re in charge.”