Kindly Myers looked stunning in a recent photo shoot in her hometown of Nashville.

The Instagram model got behind the driver’s seat in yellow lingerie with her blonde locks styled straight with a middle part for a photoshoot.

In the first snap, she looked ahead in a Mercedes with one hand by her ear and the other on the steering wheel.

Kindly’s gym-honed physique looked incredible in the skimpy outfit, and she accessorized the look with a silver cross necklace.

In the second snap, the army veteran posed confidently as she looked to her side.

The third shot was taken in front of the car’s windshield as Kindly postured for the snap.

For the final photo, Kindly got out of the car, revealing her white trainers which completed the look.

She asked her 3.6 million followers a question in the caption, “What is your favorite color? Mine is tan.”

Kingly certainly looks stunning in a swimsuit, no matter the location.

Kindly Myers stuns in a Boka Bikini

Kindly sizzled in a promo wearing a swimsuit from the brand Boka Bikini.

She took stunning photos in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and wore the Paina set from the brand.

The model shared two photos with her IG followers, writing in the caption, “Muchas smooches 😘.”

The triangle bikini top and matching bottoms featured straps that were perfect for tan lines. It retails for $120 on the Boka Bikini website.

Boka Bikini was created by two women from Brazil and Venezuela who make stylish swimwear for women.

In the first snap, Kindly went for the classic pose with one hand behind her head and the other resting on her side as she gazed into the camera.

She accessorized the swimsuit with two silver bracelets and a matching necklace.

In the second photo, she postured with her hands on the bikini bottom straps.

Kindly Myers takes a bath in Honey Birdette lingerie

Kindly modeled a stylish bra from the luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette.

In the series of photos, she posed in a bath that was filled with rose petals for a sizzling display.

Kindly sported the Red Ruby Bra from the brand, and it retails for $180.

In the snaps, the model had her hair in a bun as she soaked in the bath for this Valentine’s Day-themed shoot.

She worked a variety of sexy poses to boost sales for the women-made lingerie brand.