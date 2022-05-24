Kindly Myers addresses success in sheer underwear

Kindly Myers close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is talking success while flaunting her curves in her underwear. The Playboy bombshell, who served four years in the Army National Guard, updated her Instagram with racy photos two days ago, posing from her bed and likely earning herself some cash as she influenced for boutique Honey Birdette.

Kindly was all golden tan and looking fierce, and her 3 million+ fans seemed only to have good words.

Kindly Myers sizzles in sheer underwear

Opting for a forest green lingerie set, Kindly showcased her famous figure in a sexy and complicated suspender getup formed of a balconette bra, matching briefs, plus stockings.

Kindly posed with a seductive stare as she went boldly sheer in her barely-there look, also affording a view of her assets and toned stomach, plus the tattoos across the side of her torso.

All bombshell blonde hair in her embellished lingerie, the Instagram star rocked a full face of makeup complete with blush and a nude lip, with a caption telling fans:

“Love yourself. Take your goals seriously, and you will achieve success.”

The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow,” whose career kicked off as a Nashville, TN bartender, has definitely climbed the ranks. She’s also savvy enough to spot a business opportunity when she sees one.

While fellow model Hannah Palmer influences for major brands, including Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing, Kindly prefers the small business deal.

How much is Kindly Myers earning in influencer cash?

As to pay, it’s a simple formula, all based on following. Per experts at Vox:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

Myers also earns cash on adult platform OnlyFans, a site now known for hosting a slew of celebrities, including actress Bella Thorne and rapper Cardi B.

Kindly follows the Bodak Yellow rapper, alongside a slew of famous faces proving she’s got her eye on Hollywood’s elite. The blonde bombshell keeps tabs on mogul Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, new OnlyFans face Carmen Electra, Peaches singer Justin Bieber, plus fellow model Pelas.

Kindly was born in Bowling Green, KY. She now lives in Nashville, although she’s recently traveled to Joshua Tree, CA.