Kimberly Stewart looked casual and cool as she picked up an iced coffee while out in Beverly Hills with her daughter this week.

The television personality and socialite wore a black tank top and burgundy leggings with a black bomber jacket thrown over the top.

She looked comfortable wearing a pair of high-top Panda Dunks and matching Nike sports socks.

She accessorized her look with a black baseball cap by Chrome Hearts, dark sunglasses, and a quilted oversized YSL Icare tote bag.

Kimberly, who is the daughter of Rod Stewart, had her blonde hair pulled back under the cap and looked relaxed as she ran errands with her daughter Delilah, 11.

Delilah is also the daughter of Benicio Del Toro, but the pair only had a brief romance and never married.

Kimberly Stewart is the queen of The Realm

Kimberly started her home organizing business, The Realm, back in lockdown, and it has gone from strength to strength. She recently appeared on the cover of Palm Beach Illustrated to talk about her latest venture.

The Realm helps homeowners organize their pantries, closets, or any other space that needs de-cluttering. Kimberly stumbled across the business by posting photos of her own organized pantry, which was a project for her during the first lockdown.

She said in the interview with PB Illustrated, “I got all this feedback from it and I was like, ‘Woah. This was just for fun. I’ve been doing this forever.'”

Kimberly goes on to say how she helps clients organize, style, and throw away any unnecessary items. She explains, “There’s such an attachment to material objects and not wanting to get rid of stuff. That’s the reason why spaces get so cluttered, because you just can’t let it go.”

Kimberly Stewart is dating Scott Disick

It appears Kimberly Stewart has been dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, since August this year. The pair have been spotted out and about and holding hands.

Kimberly, who is currently 43, and Scott, 39, is an older choice for The Kardashians star, who usually favors girls his junior.

Page Six recently reported that Kimberly’s brother Sean is not happy about the relationship as he is friends with Scott. He’s worried that Kimberly will end up hurting Scott.