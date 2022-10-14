Kimbella shows off her curves for her birthday celebration. Pic credit: @kimbellasworld/Instagram

Former video vixen, Kimbella, is known for her voluptuous body, which helped her become the star she is. She also starred on Love and Hip Hop: New York for several seasons with her now-husband, rapper Juelz Santana.

She has a huge Instagram following of 2.5 million fans and loves to post photos and videos of her life, her family, and her model body.

Kimbella just celebrated her 39th birthday and she showed up and showed out in her birthday bodysuit, posing for a sexy photo that she captioned, “Birthday Feels.”

The hot jumpsuit, made by Posh by V, was made of black and nude sheer. Kimbella stood with her legs crossed, showing off her famous curves.

The look finished off with black strappy heels and a black and gold handbag. Her glam was bold and smoky, as she stared into the camera with a seductive smirk.

Kimbella’s hair was long, blonde, and full of wild curls. She wore her favorite diamond-encrusted KB necklace, a gift from her husband.

Who is model and video star Kimbella Vanderhee?

Kimbella is best known for her role on Love and Hip Hop: New York, but she has been in the industry for almost 20 years. She started out as a model for magazines like Black Men’s Magazine, but got a college degree and had a regular 9-5 job before that.

While doing print modeling, she started in the world of video modeling and was known as a video vixen in the 2000s. She starred in the videos for LL Cool J’s Headsprung, Pitbill’s Hotel Room, and Juelz Santana with Chris Brown’s Back to the Crib.

Kimbella was a guest star on LHHNY as Yandy Smith’s friend on the third and fifth seasons and joined the main cast for Season 7. That year, the show began to chronicle the long-term and tumultuous relationship between Kimbella and Juelz.

Kimbella and Juelz Santana’s relationship troubles played out in the public eye

Kimbella and Juelz began dating in 2009 after she starred in a music video of his, but it wasn’t all roses and rainbows at first. Infidelity on both parts led to rough patches for the couple, and in the meantime, Kimbella gave birth to two kids with Juelz: Juelz Jr and Bella.

Juelz got into legal trouble in 2018 for attempting to carry a handgun and opioid pills onto a flight and was sentenced to 27 months in prison. Before incarceration, Juelz proposed to Kimbella and they married a few months later in January 2019.

Kimbella gave birth to their third child, Santana, while Juelz was in prison. He was released in August 2020 and began living happily with his family. Kimbella and Juelz are still happily married, and most recently starred on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop, which aired earlier in 2022.