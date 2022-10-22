Kim Zolciak-Biermann at a 2010 event in NYC. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henrymcgee/Globe Photos

Kim Zolciak-Biermann showed off her figure while wearing a plunging beige sweater and a pair of jeans this past Friday.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also highlighted her waistline in the skin-hugging outfit, featuring a white zipper accentuating Zolciak-Biermann’s bustline.

Wearing her blonde hair in a middle part, the reality television star styled her tresses in loose waves that framed her face while recording a video.

Her high-waisted jeans fit tightly around her hips and drew attention to the former Bravo star’s curvy figure.

The Don’t Be Tardy star opted for an alluring makeup look, appearing to wear a dark smokey eye with a nude lipstick shade.

Promoting an online event centered around manifesting, Zolciak-Biermann posted the clip to her over 3 million Instagram followers.

NeNe Leakes’ racism allegations

In April 2022, NeNe Leakes filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, who serves as executive producer of the network’s Housewives series.

In it, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed that Zolciak-Biermann made racist remarks during the time they shared on the reality show. Leakes alleged that her former co-star referred to her as the N-word on multiple occasions and made other offensive comments.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Zolciak-Biermann addressed the allegations on an episode of OWN’s The Nightcap, featuring Carlos King, Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow.

“She knows what she’s saying is not true in regards to me. That’s ridiculous, and she knows it,” she reportedly shared on the show. “So, I’ll deal with her when she’s done with them.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s possible return to RHOA

Though the Florida native is one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she hasn’t appeared on the Bravo series since 2018.

In 2020, Zolciak-Biermann revealed that she would be up for returning for a “where are they now?” reunion with members of the show’s first season.

The 44-year-old reportedly said at the time, “I think – and this has kind of just come to my mind over the last couple months – that the first season, all of us — Shereé, Nene and I — [we] were friends before this ever started for years.”

“They should just bring back the whole cast from Season 1 and like, ‘Where are we now?’ Like, go out to dinner and do this all over again. Because I think we’re really fun, you know, in all honesty,” she continued.

Earlier this month, Whitfield revealed that she still maintains contact with Zolciak-Biermann and also admitted to wanting her back on the show. According to E! News, the entrepreneur shared at this year’s BravoCon that her former castmate is “one of the people I would love to bring back to the show.”