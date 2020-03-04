Kim Kardashian wears latex to Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris

Kim Kardashian turned heads in Paris over the weekend when she stepped out in a rather unorthodox church outfit to attend husband Kanye West’s exclusive Sunday Service.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was dressed head-to-toe in latex as she sported a full-body suit from Balmain’s autumn-winter 2020 collection. Wearing a pair of body-hugging latex pants and a latex turtleneck and blazer, the 39-year-old media sensation flaunted every inch of her famously curvaceous figure.

She accessorized her look with matching latex gloves and a pair of open-toe heels, while her sleek black locks were slicked back into a low ponytail and secured with a matching brown latex hair tie.

Kardashian family also attends Sunday Service

Kim was pictured arriving to the Sunday Service with big sister Kourtney Kardashian in tow. And Kourtney, the eldest of the reality TV siblings, wasn’t to be outdone in the fashion stakes.

The 40-year-old beauty also chose to go full-latex for the religious outing, matching her sister in an equally skin-tight ensemble from the same Balmain collection. Kourtney looked sensational in a long-sleeved brown latex high-neck top and matching latex trousers, accessorized with a pair of black leather boots, sunglasses, and handbag.

Little Kardashians Penelope Disick and North West attended Kanye’s Sunday Service alongside their mothers, and the youngest members of the reality TV clan were also decked out in high fashion. North was kitted out head-to-toe in black leather, while Penelope wore an oversized black suit patterned with green tiger head prints, and accessorized with black cowboy boots.

The Kardashians have been visiting the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, and the sisters have been spotted in a number of eye-catching outfits about town.

Never a family to shy away from a skintight ensemble, Kourtney and Kim aren’t the only two Kardashian-Jenner sisters known for their love of latex either.

Earlier this year, youngest sister Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a snap of her posing in a bright blue latex jumpsuit. In May last year, Khloe Kardashian turned heads when she stepped out in a pale pink latex catsuit with matching thigh-length pink locks.

Matching latex hair tie 😜 pic.twitter.com/TDmu94YDtI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

Kanye’s Sunday Service still popular

Kanye held his first Sunday Service in January 2019 and now runs invite-only services at a different location each week. During each Service, a choir – impeccably outfitted in white, Yeezy-designed outfits – performs a mix of original gospel remixes and theatrical gospel remixes.

Unlike a regular church service, however, Kanye’s Sunday Services are ticketed – seats at his February service were priced at $150 each on Ticketmaster.

Balmain Latex Look 2 pic.twitter.com/9gvCiEVcX4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

Two more Balmain latex looks coming that we’re not in his show! I might just keep them coming all night — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

The Chicago hip-hop star’s services have gained quite the celebrity following. Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom have been among the famous faces spotted at previous gatherings.

Sunday’s Parisian service took place at the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord and was reportedly attended by various fashion industry figures, including Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing.

During the event, a synchronized choir of more than a hundred singers performed a set of religious songs, decked out in Yeezy sneakers and cream choir uniforms. Kanye had the fashionable choir specially flown into Paris for the service, and joined them for some musical performances.

Kim took to Twitter after the service to let fans know that this wouldn’t be the last time we’d see her in Balmain, or in latex. “Two more Balmain latex looks coming that were not in his show!” she tweeted. “I might just keep them coming all night.”