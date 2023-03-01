Kim Kardashian touched down in Italy during Milan Fashion Week and visited the Dolce & Gabbana store.

The SKIMS founder was pictured waving at fans as she rocked a straight-jacket style crop top and matching miniskirt.

Her figure looked incredibly athletic, with muscle definition on her midriff.

The unique outfit appeared to be khaki leather and was held together with belt buckles that went up to her chin for a turtle neck collar.

The long-sleeve crop top also featured belt buckles on the wrist and elbow region.

She paired the outfit with pointed-toe, knee-high-heeled boots that matched the theme of the look.

Kardashian left her long black hair down in soft waves, with fringe cut dropping on her forehead.

Kim Kardashian pictured in the Dolce & Gabbana store during Milan Fashion Week Pic credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The Kardashians star gushed about her appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana store with a photo dump of her visit.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the 42-year-old wrote, “I love you Milan! I had to stop by the store to see the collection in stores since it just all arrived! What a surreal dream come true! And thank you all for coming to say hi to me there! I love you Domenico and Stefano for making my dreams come true 😘”

During her high-profile appearance in Milan, she was pictured leaving the Red Room in a stunning red dress with a snakeskin pattern.

Kim Kardashian models SKIMS sleepwear

Kardashian posed in two photos to promote the first SKIMS sleepwear drop of the year.

The SKIMS Instagram page wrote in the caption, “JUST DROPPED: COTTON SLEEP. Our first sleepwear drop of the year is here and it’s everything you’ve been dreaming of. Shop 6 new styles in 3 colors and sizes XXS-4X now.”

In the photo, Kardashian rocked the Heather Grey Cotton sleep set and is pictured posing with messy hair while tugging the pajama top.

In the second snap, the reality TV star gazed into the camera for a model pose as she wore the sleepwear with just one button done up.

Kim Kardashian goes makeup free for SKKN promo

Kardashian went barefaced in a promo for her skincare brand SKKN to show her nighttime routine.

She is seen with flawless makeup-free skin before using a cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and eye cream from her brand.

Her daughter North made an appearance at the end of the clip, flashing a big smile with her mother.

It is unclear the exact products the beauty used in the video, but the complete SKKN collection includes a cleanser, exfoliator, toner, hyaluronic acid serum, and vitamin C8 serum. It also comes with a face and eye cream and oil drops for $575 on the website.