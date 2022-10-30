Kim Kardashian unrecognizable in blue face and body paint for perfect Mystique transformation

Kim Kardashian truly transforms as Mystique in body paint and with a blue face. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian was unrecognizable in her Halloween costume as Mystique with a blue face and body paint for a party at TAO.

The body paint went from Kim’s face down to her body and seamlessly connected with any clothing. It was a deep blue with shiny, sequin-like embellishments strategically placed all over her face and body.

Kim’s hair was bright red like Mystique’s, providing a lovely pop of color to her blue aesthetic.

The reality television star may have had blue paint all over her face, but this didn’t stop her from applying other makeup. Kim had long lashes, defined eyebrows, and lime-green eye contacts.

Kim is known to go all out in everything she does and, above all, to aspire to perfection. This costume was no exception as she channeled the Mystique energy, and even her hands and nails were painted blue with embellishments.

The 42-year-old businesswoman’s overall look was nothing short of perfection. Kim and Mystique were one and the same for Halloween.

Kim Kardashian is barely recognizable in her amazing Mystique costume. Pic credit: Peruwilliams/BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian celebrates her birthday

The superstar recently turned 42, and she posted on Instagram to let the world know. In the photos, Kim wore a stunning see-through outfit.

Kim wore a strapless, sheer, and lacy dress that flowed to the ground and allowed the camera to capture everything underneath. Under the dress, Kim wore black undergarments and white heels with straps that wrapped up all the way to her knees.

The socialite’s bleach-blonde hair was down, and her makeup was classic, with dark eyeliner and glossy pink lips.

Kim captioned the series of photos, “Happy Birthday to Me,” and the post earned well over 3 million likes and over 15,000 comments.

Kim Kardashian promotes her shapewear line SKIMS

Kim co-founded SKIMS, a clothing line that sells underwear, loungewear, and shapewear. The businesswoman posted a series of photos that showed off some of the next collection, which will drop on the morning of Halloween.

The reality star looked fantastic in the shiny rosy pink leotard that featured a high neckline and high hips. Kim also posed in silver, bronze, and black shapewear.

Kim’s hair and makeup were fabulous, as per usual, and her skin was glowing.

The post earned over 800k likes and over 4,000 comments.