Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous in sparkly pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian took a moment out of her busy life earlier today to stop and smell an *ahem* massive bouquet of pink flowers, and she looked darn good doing it!

The 42-year-old bombshell sparkled in a glitzy ensemble that featured long, flowy pants, a chunky choker, pointed heels, and a super-revealing bra top.

Kim’s long, luxurious locks, which she recently dyed platinum blonde, gorgeously cascaded all the way down her toned back, landing at her waistline.

Still, perhaps the best part about the photo was the cheeky, playful smile she flashed at the camera.

Contrary to the bounty of blooms she received, Kim captioned the post with just a single red rose emoji.

Oh, and in true Kardashian fashion, she left her 333 million followers wondering who sent the flowers in the first place.

Kim Kardashian modeled barely-there designs to promote SKIMS Holiday Shop

Kim brought some heat to the holiday season with a series of steamy Instagram snaps to announce the launch of her new Skims Holiday Shop.

The gorgeous mother of four looked hot enough to melt an iceberg in the Sparkle Jersey Mini Triangle Bralette and Sparkle Jersey Mini Thong, both adorned with Swarovski crystals.

While she only modeled the onyx and clay varieties, customers can choose from a total of four stunning shades on the company’s website.

As co-founder of the successful loungewear brand, Kim frequently advertises the products on her personal social media page.

Beyond Kim’s countless adoring fans, her famous friends and family turned up in the comment section.

Khloe Kardashian quipped, “Happy holidays to me,” Natalie Halcro wrote, “Smoke show 🔥🥰,” and Olivia Pierson remarked, “SO BOMB 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian stunned in skintight Balenciaga Couture gown for the LACMA

Last week, Kim attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala 2022, wearing a breathtaking black couture dress by luxury fashion house Balenciaga.

Gucci presented the star-studded event to acknowledge outstanding people in the art and film world and support the museum’s mission through fundraising.

The fitted number, which included gloves and a long train, was basically glued to every inch of Kim’s body, highlighting her beautiful curves.

The stunning shapewear mogul wore her blonde tresses with a middle part swept over one shoulder, and her makeup featured extravagant eyelashes and matte lip color.

Of course, Kim often goes to great lengths in the name of fashion, so now it’s just a matter of waiting for the next jaw-dropping look to emerge!