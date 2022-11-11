Kim Kardashian stuns in skintight dress for 032c

Kim Kardashian looked incredible with a bronzey makeup look for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/StarMaxWorldwide

Socialite Kim Kardashian poses for yet another incredible photoshoot.

This time, Kardashian went for a more natural makeup look in comparison with the full glam she is known for, while posing on the cover of 032c magazine.

This photoshoot is quite unlike any shoot she’s ever done before, as she posed in a skintight black dress with glove sleeves and a pair of black Balenciaga boots. And she just happened to have a mini version of herself standing on her arm.

The media personality changed her signature long black hair a while ago after her divorce from rapper Kanye West last year for a platinum blonde look with her dark roots showing.

She also posed wearing a huge white fur coat with black leather belts around her waist to snatch it. She accessorized with a white pair of silk gloves, a black chocker with big diamonds, and the same Balenciaga boots as earlier.

The businesswoman took to Instagram to share with her impressive 333 million followers some of the shots of this magazine issue and tagged in the people behind the shoot in the post’s caption.

Kim Kardashian poses in different Balenciaga boots for 032c

It’s not news that Kardashian is going through her Balenciaga era, as she has appeared in the newest brand’s campaign and is regularly wearing some iconic looks from them.

The mini version of Kim was wearing a red skintight dress with long sleeves and a long trail which she lifted up to reveal another version of the famous Balenciaga boots. This time they were white and had a beautiful floral pattern all over. She decided to add an extra touch to them by adding some leather ankle straps with spikes on them.

Kim Kardashian talks about her successful shapewear brand SKIMS

The mother of four, a lawyer in the works, and a reality TV star somehow found time in her busy schedule to create her own shapewear brand.

She spoke with Vogue Arabia about why she is grateful to have created SKIMS. When asked what she wanted from her company, Kim explained, “I used to cut up and sew different styles of shapewear together to create the silhouette I wanted because I could never find the shape I was looking for. All this experimenting made me notice a gap in the market and realize that there hadn’t been any innovation in this space for so long.”

Today, the company is launching a very special and cozy collection, just in time for the holidays.