Kim looked breathtaking in white lace dress for Dolce & Gabbana. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian has been called a media personality, a socialite, and a businesswoman, but yesterday, she was nothing short of a glistening goddess in a stunning see-through lace dress.

The mother of four stepped out to celebrate her birthday in LA wearing various head-to-toe looks by Dolce & Gabbana.

The first look featured a custom white lace dress over contrasting back undergarments, styled with white strappy shoes that laced up her toned legs.

Kim wore her long blonde locks down and clutched a small, crystal-coated purse in her hand.

Her second look included a custom-made crystal bra that left very little to the imagination and beautifully emphasized her world-famous curves.

She completed the ensemble with matching wide-leg pants, a statement choker, and pointed-toe pumps.

Six hours later, Dolce & Gabbana featured Kylie Jenner in a fabulous black vintage bodysuit with satin and lace details.

Kim’s superstar sister left the front clasps open to create a lower-than-low-cut neckline that showed off her womanly figure.

But let’s get back to what Kim’s been up to on social media lately.

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a skintight black bodysuit and pink puffer coat

Kim is known for her over-the-top fashion choices, and the look she shared earlier this week is definitely no exception.

The shiny fabric hugged every turn and bend of her flawless frame, and an oversized pink puffer coat added just the right punch of color.

The cherry on top of the unforgettable outfit was a pair of black stretch leather boots by Stuart Weitzman that traveled all the way up to her thighs.

The recently-turned-42-year-old skipped the jewelry and instead accessorized with black sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian modeled gorgeous chrome SKIMS with knee-high boots

Kim’s shapely booty looks fantastic in just about everything, especially in skintight shapewear for a mirror selfie.

The five-foot-two beauty sizzled in a chrome halter bodysuit with knee-high suede boots. Kim incorporated a tiny silver handbag to give the form-fitting ensemble an extra sparkle.

Her long, bleached-out locks gracefully draped over her shoulder and down her back, and it’s hard to tell, but her makeup appears to be on point.

She kept the caption simple and straight to the point, writing, “Hi.”

Of course, Kim has proved time and time again that she’s so much more than just a pretty face and immaculate body.

In her own words, “I love when people underestimate me and then become pleasantly surprised.”