Kim Kardashian stuns in jeweled black top and skintight pants

Kim Kardashian wowed in a stunning combination of black jeweled top and skintight pants as she made her way to the Dolce & Gabbana office in Milan.

The megastar influencer went neck-to-toe in black with the fashion giant’s figure-hugging outfit, which really showed off her famous curves.

Jewels circled her arms and wrists while a dazzling ring was placed on one finger of each hand.

She glanced back over her shoulder, letting her long, platinum blonde hair flow down her back.

The sleek suit finished with a pair of black stiletto heels which accentuated her long, toned legs.

Keeping up with her blonde locks, Kim is still channeling Marilyn Monroe, even months after the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian not hitting dating scene yet

Kim split from actor and comedian Pete Davidson recently, but the star says she is in no hurry to hook up with anyone again.

She was quizzed recently on who she might want to step out with now she’s single again in an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She joked, “Absolutely no one.”

Kim then added, “I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something. So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out, I’m just not ready.”

And she said that if she did go on a date, she would be keen to keep it as low-key as possible.

She told Kelly and Ryan, “I think it would have to be something like set up at a friend’s house something really chill. Nowhere out in public. I just want to chill.”

Kim Kardashian shows off slimmer figure

Kim has slimmed down of late and has showcased her trim new look on a number of occasions.

Monsters and Critics told how the 41-year-old was spotted in Milan in a revealing sheer dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim wore her hair up with the busty outfit and was holding hands with her daughter North West, nine, who was also sporting D&G.

Kim also wore cheetah spandex in daring snaps she shared with her 330million Instagram followers.

KKim’sfigure-hugging, animal print outfit included a long flowing coat, which she dropped off her shoulders, a matching handbag, and sizzling thigh-high boots.

Her long, blonde hair with dark roots fell across her shoulders, and she stared out with smoky eyes.

The star seemed to blend into a cheetah-print background for the innovative pic.

She captioned it, “CHEETAH GIRL.”