Kim Kardashian looks incredible with perfect brows, long lashes, and nude lips for the Creative Arts Emmys Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Social media sensation Kim Kardashian continues to be one of the most iconic and hardworking celebrities.

She just announced the launch of a new collection for her shapewear line SKIMS just in time for the holidays.

Kardashian posed for the camera in front of a clothing rack with some pieces hanging from the collection. She was seen showing off her slim figure in a plunging hot pink silk bralette and a matching pair of shorts with the brand’s logo bejeweled on the front.

Her now long platinum hair makes her look even younger, which was parted down the middle and wavy.

She then covered herself up a bit more by putting on a comfy plaid military green pajama set which fit her more on the oversized side.

In another photo, the socialite also put on another similar set, except this one was beige and black and the top appeared more as a hoodie than a button-up.

Kim Kardashian wows in skintight matching sets for SKIMS

She flaunted her curvy body in two skintight sets.

One consisted of a white tank top with the brand’s name plastered all over and a matching pair of leggings, and the other was a long sleeve shirt with buttons from her chest and matching leggings as well.

She posted these pictures to her Instagram, which now has 333 million followers — making her the eighth most followed person on the platform.

Kardashian reminded her fans that they will be able to get their hands on this collection soon by captioning this post, “@skims holiday shop dropping this friday.”

Kim Kardashian and her law career

The 42-year-old has gone through a lot these last few years, such as a feud with pop singer Taylor Swift, a very public divorce from her rapper ex-husband Kanye West, and her recent breakup with stand-up comedian Pete Davidson.

But despite these situations, she has never stopped working and building her brand as well as trying to become a lawyer.

Earlier this year she expressed how proud she was of herself for passing the second bar exam on an Instagram post.

She said, “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take two bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kardashian looked incredible wearing a blue skintight catsuit with a long train on the side to share the news.