Kim Kardashian stuns in black catsuit and long coat

Kim Kardashian looks incredible in natural glam for the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian is renewing herself and her style for this new era of her life.

Kardashian recently stunned before having dinner while in New York City wearing a sporty red coat with black and white details.

She showed her new slim figure under her coat, wearing a skintight black catsuit with attached pointed heels.

To accessorize this look, she carried around a fuzzy black handbag and a silver name tag necklace, as well as an interesting pair of black shades, as she was leaving her hotel.

After her divorce from ex Kanye West last year, she switched her signature long dark hair for a platinum blonde color and dark roots that she styled in loose waves.

As always and expected, Kardashian put on a flawless full face of makeup. Her lashes looked extra long, and her lips had a pretty nude shade.

Kim Kardashian rocks Balenciaga long red coat after she becomes the face of their new campaign

The businesswoman totally rocked this long coat which happens to be from the brand she has worked consistently with, not to mention she is the face of their latest campaign, Balenciaga.

She has been seen wearing a lot of looks from the label’s creative director Demna Gvasalia this year, and now it is official that she is working very closely with the brand.

The 41-year-old was photographed for this campaign in her Calabasas home, rocking many different outfits from the worldwide known brand.

She spoke with The New York Times and confirmed her love for Balenciaga. “I had a Balmain era, I had a Givenchy era, and this is my Balenciaga era. When I wear clothes designed by Demna, I feel cool. I feel no matter what I wear, it’s going to be all right because he designed it and he’s the coolest.”

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is valued at over $3 billion

The star of the Kardashian family isn’t playing games when it comes to her businesses.

Back in 2019, SKIMS was founded and directed to a wide market of different body types. The brand sells everything from shapewear, loungewear, pajamas, and sweatpants.

Earlier this year it was reported that the shapewear brand owned by the socialite increased its sales by 90%. It was also expected to hit $400 million.

Kardashian recently showed some of her products in an Instagram post with her 333 million followers.

You can now get all the SKIMS products on the brand’s official website.