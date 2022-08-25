Kim Kardashian stuns in a silver bikini with a health update

Kim Kardashian gives an update on her battle with psoriasis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian has been battling psoriasis since her first flare-up at age 25. The skin disease affects her life greatly, and she uses her experience with the disease to help others who also suffer.

As a model for her own businesses, Kim always keeps her body looking near perfect, so keeping her skin clear is very important to her.

Kim recently posted to her Instagram Stories her new diet to help contain her skin condition, and looked seductive while posing in a tiny two-piece.

She took a racy selfie in the mirror wearing SKIMS metallic swimwear, and showing off her trim figure and famous curves, along with the clear skin she works so hard to maintain. Kim’s triangle swim top tied at the neck and back, with a very minimalist look.

Her mid waist bottoms showed off her abs with a dipped front, and the high cut accentuated her toned legs. Along with her shiny suit, Kim sported slick sunglasses with mirror lenses.

She used this sultry photo to talk about her new plant-based diet to help with her ongoing psoriasis, and hopes to help her followers with the same condition.

Kim Kardashian has adopted a new plant-based diet to help her skin

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes itchy, red patches on the skin, and Kim has struggled for years to find a way to manage it. She learned how a plant-based diet could help her condition during the COVID-19 quarantine, and decided to give it a try.

She revealed that her favorite meal is plant-based tacos that she eats at least once a week, plus a sea moss smoothie that is great for antioxidants and is very anti-inflammatory, which helps combat psoriasis.

Kim also credits a plant-based diet to helping with her mood, stress and energy levels.

Kim has admitted that since her breakup from comedian Pete Davidson, friends have been constantly trying to set her up. Pete was 15 years younger than her, so rumors are that she might be looking for an older man this time.

A source close to Kim said, “Kim’s expressed she’s ready to date someone older, but it has to be the right person who understands her life.” Since Kim is the mother to four kids, stability is an important trait in her next partner.

The source concluded, “She isn’t compromising her freedom right now.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming now on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.