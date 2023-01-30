Kim Kardashian has been a style icon for a while, and her recent outfit was no exception.

The SKKN founder looked lovely in an off-white slip dress, sharing her outfit on Instagram with her 343 million followers.

The Selfish author went back to her roots, taking a few of the famous selfies that helped make her a household name.

She posted a carousel with three images, including two mirror selfies, from the comforts of her swanky estate.

The photos provided a glimpse of Kim’s luxurious home, which has a beautiful aesthetic, just like its owner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim was all smiles as she snapped her picture, looking happier than ever.

Kim Kardashian stuns in off-white slip dress selfie

Kim was a vision in a silk gown and sparkly accessories combination. The blend of the dress and accessories created an elegant and daring look.

The first image showed Kim appearing blurry, a fact that she referenced in her caption. While the picture wasn’t clear, Kim’s smile was apparent.

In the second shot, Kim blew a kiss while posing in the bathroom in front of a mirror. She flashed one of her signature peace signs as she struck a pose in her immaculate space.

Finally, Kim showed her entire dress, including a small train at the end of her gown. She posed in a floor-length mirror, working her angles and killing the fashion game.

Although Kim was home, she had a full face of makeup. Kim’s caked face included defined brows, lengthy lashes, and a matte lip.

Her caption read, “when life gets blurry…adjust your focus.” The underlying message in Kim’s caption was that someone could always make the best of things. The key to enjoying life likely involves putting things into perspective.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear empire

SKIMS became a success with Kim Kardashian at the helm, gaining a staggering valuation of $1.6 billion in 2021.

The shapewear line has neutral colors like those that have become part of Kim’s aesthetic. Kim has used her social media to promote the brand, often using her IG Stories to sell products.

Kim spoke with Forbes about her business empire, which still has a lot of room for growth.

She explained, “In order to get away from the kids, I will go into my office at my house and study. And then working on beauty and rebranding and SKIMS, constantly, I’m always in fittings and fabric meetings. My days are pretty full…. And that’s it.”

Kim added, “I love to be home; I love my weekends at home.”

It just goes to show that when it comes to fashion, Kim always manages to stay one step ahead of the game.