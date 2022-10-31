Kim Kardashian wows in a blue latex bodysuit for her 2022 Halloween costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

When it comes to Halloween, some celebrities really do pull out all the stops for their costume – especially Kim Kardashian.

The 42-year-old looked sensational as she transformed into Mystique from Marvel’s X-men films.

Kim, aka business owner, mother, fashion icon, soon-to-be lawyer, and now mutant, is no stranger to donning wow-worthy ensembles.

All year long, the SKIMS founder can be found serving a killer look, but it seems the spooky season might just be her favorite time of the year.

The mogul always goes all out with her Halloween costume, and this year, she did not disappoint.

At the weekend, Kim unveiled her 2022 costume in an Instagram video, and she looked completely unrecognizable as Marvel’s X-Men villain Mystique.

Kim Kardashian wows in blue latex bodysuit

Posing up a storm, Kim rocked a skintight blue bodysuit complete with a faux-scaly and bumpy finish.

The beauty showed off her famous curves in the latex number, which left little to the imagination, with every inch of her jaw-dropping figure on show.

Her usually blonde tresses were dyed red and slicked back to complete her transformation into the shapeshifting assassin.

Kim topped off the impeccable look with full-coverage face paint in the same hue, sky-high blue stilettos, and yellow contact lenses.

She perfectly conjured the fictional comic-book character — who’s been portrayed by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn in previous X-Men films.

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line SKIMS

Back in 2019, Kim co-founded SKIMS, a clothing line that sells underwear, loungewear, and shapewear. The line has gone on to become a mega-success, celebrated for its innovative fabrics and inclusive sizing.

Shortly after the SKIMS launch, TMZ reported that Kim earned millions in mere minutes after its site launched.

The publication claims Kim “pushed $2 million in product” within the first few minutes, and almost the entire collection sold out.

The line has also recently expanded to include swimwear and bras, and according to Vogue Business, it’s valued at $3.2 billion.

Kanye West had ‘issues’ with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS ads

Earlier this month, Kim’s ex Kanye West took aim at the fashion industry, including Kim’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

Kanye, who shares four children with Kim – daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 – spoke to Fox News, where he criticized the marketing of his ex-wife’s line.

“I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS,’ he said.

“I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell product.”