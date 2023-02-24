Kim Kardashian gave new meaning to the phrase “thirst trap” as she stood in the desert while rocking a white swimsuit.

Kim’s 346 million Instagram followers were the first to receive the new pictures posted today on social media.

The photos saw Kim rocking a white string bikini and striking a few poses in the five-part post shared on her feed.

As fans who read the caption to the post would learn, the content was unique because Kim’s sister, Kendall Jenner, directed the impromptu shoot.

From the looks of things, Kendall might have a career behind the lens if and when she decides to retire from the catwalk. Of course, Kendall’s subject matter presented her with a lot to work with, as Kim had tons of experience posing in a two-piece.

Nonetheless, the beautiful shoot was gorgeous, with the famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters in front of and behind the camera.

Kim Kardashian strikes a pose in the sand wearing a bikini

The first image showed Kim crossing the sand en route to a rounded staircase. Her silhouette cast a shadow across the ground as she navigated the beach, wearing a white triangle bikini top and matching stringy bottoms.

The second shot saw Kim after she arrived on the staircase, which she began to climb.

The following photos featured Kim climbing up the stairs as the sun shone down on her bronzed skin. The final picture featured Kim looking up toward Kendall with sunglasses protecting her eyes and hair cascading past her waist.

The post highlighted Kim’s effortless modeling skills and captivating presence.

Kim’s caption read, “long-handed @kendalljenner on the lense.”

And with Kim’s SKIMS Swim line relaunching this week, fans might see more content like this on the businesswoman’s social media accounts.

Kim Kardashian announces SKIMS Swim launch

Kim snagged the services of renowned director Harmony Korine to shoot a SKIMS Swim campaign that was out of this world.

The mother of four was the face for her latest SKIMS launch, striking poses in swimwear with bikini-clad models wearing alien masks.

Kim’s latest SKIMS Swim launch unveiled 25 new styles, with sarongs appearing for the first time in the collection’s history.

The first picture saw Kim rocking the SKIMS Swim Bandeau Bikini Top in Gunmetal, which retails for $38. She paired the top with a matching SKIMS Swim Sarong Skirt, retailing for $78.

A swipe right revealed Kim lounging by the pool while wearing the SKIMS Swim Strapless Monokini In Neon Green, retailing for $88.

The final parts of the post showed Kim wearing the SKIMS Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top in Cocoa, retailing for $54.

Kim’s SKIMS Swim garments are available on the SKIMS website while supplies last.