Kim Kardashian squats deep in hot pink underwear

Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie. @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is impressing her 310 million Instagram followers in a stunning figure showoff as she promotes her SKIMS line. The 41-year-old mogul today updated to promote the brand she founded back in 2019, posing in a fierce and skimpy hot pink look and even offering a barefoot squat.

Kim was flaunting her 24-inch waist and signature curves, and she didn’t even use a professional photographer.

Kim Kardashian in hot pink undies is the ultimate OG

Snapping herself indoors, The Kardashians star sizzled while on brushed wood floors and backed by a modern bathroom. Kim posed showcasing her curvy hips and toned legs while in a high-cut pair of pink undies briefs, ones she paired with a matching and skintight cropped tee.

The KKW Beauty founder made sure fans saw her golden tan and super-toned abs as she rocked her long hair down, then returned crouched down on the floor as she adjusted her figure-flaunting briefs.

Taking to her caption, Kim wrote: “@skims” with red heart emoji.

A $1.8 billion net worth proves that anything Kim touches turns to gold.

Kim is continuing her grip on the online retail space via SKIMS. In March, the brand launched SKIMS Swim, bringing a high-profile Miami, FL launch party. Kardashian had initially named her brand Kimono, but cultural backlash from Japan forced an emergency rebrand – not that it seemed to do any harm.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The inspiration for SKIMS started with finding solutions for dressing issues as opposed to ‘fixing’ or changing a woman’s natural shape and figure. I wanted shapewear that would allow me to wear amazing fashion pieces comfortably—whether it be a super high slit, low back or plunging neckline. I also wanted SKIMS to feel accessible for all women, so from the beginning I wanted at least nine shades and an extended size range,” the billionaire told Nordstrom.

Kim Kardashian always looking to ‘expand’

Speaking of her aspirations, Kim continued: “My goal for SKIMS is to continue to expand and find new ways to create innovative solutions with our shapewear that work for all women.”

SKIMS has proven popular with its Cozy Collection and newer Fits Everybody range. Kim also features her family in Instagram promos for SKIMS, alongside seeing sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner help out.

Little sister Kylie has also caught on, with the launch of her Kylie Swim brand.