Kim Kardashian wows in crop top and baggy pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/starmaxinc.com

Fashionista Kim Kardashian looked nothing short of sensational as she poured her famous figure into a crop top and baggy pants.

The 42-year-old mogul exuded style and chicness as she arrived in style for her daughter North’s basketball game in Los Angeles.

Fans can always rely on reality star and businesswoman Kim to come through with a major fashion moment.

Proving she can serve a look no matter what she gets up to, Kim looked incredible earlier this week when she was snapped attending North’s basketball game.

The mom-of-four kept her ensemble causal, but of course, she put her own Kim Kardashian spin on it – and we are obsessed!

Kim truly struck a gorgeous pose while out in LA, rocking a ’90s-inspired Social Distortion band t-shirt.

Kim Kardashian stuns and shows off skin in casual attire

No stranger to showing off her tiny and toned waist, Kim rolled up the band tee for everyone to see her gym-honed abs.

She teamed the top with a pair of gorgeous sage green tracksuit bottoms which were baggy around her legs.

Kim Kardashian kept things casual but cool in her latest ensemble. Pic credit: LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

For makeup, Kim opted for her signature glam, including sky-high lashes, a flawless complexion, and a pink gloss on her plum pout.

Kim really amped up the fashion vibes, though, by wearing her iconic black tresses in a slicked-back style finished off with a long, tight braid.

Making the outfit even more glam, the TV star threw on a pair of huge black shades, which helped frame her face perfectly.

Kim Kardashian’s trainer spills her workout secrets

From her super-successful reality shows to her billion-dollar empire, Kim, who first shot to fame in 2007, is known for many things.

But perhaps the one thing in particular that has kept millions of people captivated is her sensational figure.

As you’d expect, the stunner puts in the work to maintain her athletic physique, killer curves, and pert derrière.

So much so that Kim works out “about an hour-and-half every single day,” as she told People.

Moreover, according to her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara, the pair work out as early as 6 a.m. in the morning.

The celeb PT spilled Kim’s workout secrets to Women’s Health, revealing, “85% of our training is weight training, and the other 15 is made up of cardio.”

Kim also likes to spend extra time working on her abs with trainer Mel.

Although they work out six days a week together, the pair “have one day entirely dedicated to abs.”

We can already feel our own abs aching!