Kim Kardashian shows off killer body in daring new bikini pictures

Kim Kardashian shares new jawdropping bikini pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Kim Kardashian has some new bikini pictures on her Instagram, and fans are going crazy for the sexy shots.

The latest bikini pictures are for SKIMS, a shapewear line for which Kim is the CEO. The Kardashians star and her family have been celebrating the release of their new reality show next month and drumming up publicity for the show.

Kim took a break from promoting the new show to roll around on the beach in the night photos. The bright full moon is in full view in the background, as are Kim’s taut tummy and fit bikini body.

Kim Kardashian releases new bikini pictures for SKIMS

Kim Kardashian never hesitates to share new bikini pictures, especially to promote her SKIMS line.

The Reality TV star put up some new pictures on Instagram for fans of her body of work. Kim’s latest pictures are nighttime shots of the her at the beach and in the water.

Kim’s cleavage is visible as she lounges on the beach at night in a daring blue bikini. Kim looks to the sky as her long dark locks fall into the sand. She leans on one arm and tilts her hips upward to show off her flat stomach.

Kim’s tiny string bikini bottom rises over her hips and compliments her small waist. The star rests halfway on the beach and in the water in the set of photos.

The moon peeks out from behind some clouds in the background of the photo. The second picture is more artistic and appears a bit blurry. Kim looks at the camera and flexes her abs.

She writes in the caption, “Just dropped @skims swim SKIMS.COM.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

If fans want Kim’s newest bikini, however, they are out of luck. The star’s fans commented that the swimsuit is already out of stock.

One commenter says, “Bro it’s already sold out?”

Another hopeful buyer writes, “All the sizes are already sold out from presale. waited three days.”

Hopefully, Kim will replenish her SKIMS inventory soon.

Kim Kardashian shouts out younger brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday

The KarJenner sisters are frequently in the news, however, their brother Rob has opted for a more subtle existence away from the cameras.

Rob Kardashian celebrates his birthday on St. Patrick’s Day, and Kim Kardashian did not forget the occasion.

​​Kim’s Twitter reveals a sweet message to Rob and a picture of the two on a jetski.

Kim writes, “I love you so much, Robbie! Happy Birthday, @robkardashian Words can’t even describe how special you are!”

I love you so much Robbie! Happy Birthday @robkardashian Words can’t even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being! You’re always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we’re dying! pic.twitter.com/WTZlG6UXJ1 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2022

She continues, “Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being! You’re always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we’re dying!”

Kim and her sisters appear on The Kardashians Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.