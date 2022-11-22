Kim Kardashian stunned in Adidas gear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian ditched the SKIMS yesterday in favor of thigh-skimming shorts and a gray turtleneck by sportswear giant Adidas.

While this may appear to be a simple wardrobe choice to some, others see it as a subtle dig at her ex-husband Kanye West, who the German sports brand dropped at the end of October over his controversial behavior.

The mother of four took the sporty ensemble and made it fashionable with the addition of outrageously oversized thigh-high black boots.

Kim snapped the steamy mirror selfie in the massive dressing room of her home, perched on the edge of a chic, cream-colored sofa.

Her lengthy, now-blonde tresses could be seen hanging down her back, with a strikingly dark center part.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the shady post with a simple “hey,” prompting her 333M followers to hit the ground running in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “The shade is unreal,” while others remarked, “Lately you’ve been dressing for revenge” and “Adidas? Really?”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian posed in barely-there bikini to promote SKIMS Holiday Shop

Kim lit up social media last week with a super exciting announcement: the SKIMS Holiday Shop is open!

She posted a carousel of snaps wearing her own designs, which included a low-cut black bralette with matching panties, both adorned with crystals.

The shapewear mogul frequently uses her Instagram Page to promote SKIMS, and so far, it doesn’t appear there have been any complaints about her modeling the products.

Given that the sizzling post accumulated over 6 million likes in the first five days alone, it’s probably safe to say that the Holiday Shop is now crowded.

Kim Kardashian sparkled in bra top and matching pants for Vegas birthday trip

Kim took to the skies in her private plane for a recent birthday trip to Vegas alongside famous friends and family members, and of course, she did it in style.

The stunning 42-year-old rocked a glitzy bra top and low-rise matching pants for an unforgettable look that showed off her toned tummy.

She accessorized the ensemble with sparkly, pointed-toe heels and a choker necklace with a large cross pendant.

As if the whole thing could get any more glamorous, Kim even brought Vegas showgirls along for the star-studded ride!

She captioned the share, “VEGAS BABY…ALMOST 😜 It’s all about the journey anyway.”

Kim’s no stranger to being in the public eye, but lately, she’s been under even more scrutiny than usual.

Still, the bustling businesswoman seems to be taking it all in stride and doing whatever makes her happy.

Fashion icon Kim Kardashian made a bold statement, wearing super skimpy Adidas shorts with thigh-high boots after the brand dropped Kanye.