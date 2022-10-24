Kim Kardashian arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in November 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian looked stunning as she thanked her friends and fans for sending her birthday wishes on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on October 21, pouted at the camera while eating some fast food.

The curvy beauty wore a hot pink camisole that seemed to be the Soft Lounge Slip Dress from her Skims clothing line.

It is currently available to pre-order and is priced at $68.

Kim looked gorgeous and glamorous; her bleached white hair was loose and wavy, and her makeup was flawless.

She captioned the photo for her 332 million followers, “Thank you so much for the birthday wishes. This weekend I had an overwhelmingly beautiful amount of love from so many people reaching out and it really made me smile so much. The flowers, the dinner the almost Vegas trip all was so so special and I will remember this birthday forever 💕”

Kim Kardashian does a u-turn on Las Vegas birthday trip

Kim Kardashian was en route to Las Vegas with Khloe, Kris Jenner, and a group of her friends to see Usher playing on the night of her birthday. The Yeah singer currently has a Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM.

However, the party never made it to the Nevada capital as their private jet couldn’t land due to high winds.

On arrival, the group was meant to film an episode of The Kardashians for Hulu, meaning the crew still got to enjoy the concert!

Kim confirmed the trip was turned around on her Instagram Story, saying, “For the record…we did fly to Vegas and tried to land at two different airports. And it was too dangerous so safety first and we flew home.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian makes a stop at In-N-Out Burger

On their landing back in Los Angeles, Kim and her crew must have been feeling pretty hungry as they made an unlikely pitstop at In-N-Out Burger.

The group posted a pouting selfie in the fast food restaurant that included Kim, Khloe, Kris, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Tracy Romulus, Steph, and Malika.

Pic credit: @krisjenner/Instagram

They all looked super glam as they waited for their food, with Kim wearing a sparkly bra top, wide-leg trousers, and a feather boa!

We would love to know what she ordered!