Kim Kardashian poses in tiny string bikinis for Skims

Businesswoman Kim Kardashian pictured at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian put her stunning body in bikinis for Skims as she got ready for the holiday season. She shared a series of Instagram snaps in which she modeled two different bikinis.

Skims, the shapewear brand she founded is reportedly worth $3.2 billion which helped bolster her impressive net worth of $1.8 billion.

The 42-year-old founded the brand in 2019 with her ex-husband Kanye West serving as a creative director.

Kim is believed to have a 35% stake in the award-winning clothing line.

Kim posed in her brand’s Sparkle Jersey Mini Triangle Bra and Sparkle Jersey Thong, both of which are embellished with tiny crystals.

She sported a slimmed-down physique which showed her toned abs in the swimwear.

“S K I M S holiday shop available now,” she added to the caption of the IG post.

Kim Kardashian announces SKKN pop-up shop in LA

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star announced the launch of the pop-up shop for her skincare brand, SKKN for its holiday season campaign.

The minimalist pop-up store is located inside in the Los Angeles shopping mall Westfield Century City.

Kim launched the brand in June this year after finding success in the fashion industry. It features nine products which include a moisturizer, cleanser, face wash, and toner.

Kim Kardashian gushes about Pete Davidson on his The Kardashians debut

Davidson finally made his debut on The Kardashians after only appearing in phone calls in the latest episode.

The former SNL comedian met up with Kim at a hotel as they made their way to their red carpet debut for the Met Gala.

Pete recalled asking for Kim’s number at the previous Met Gala adding that she used her gloves as an excuse not to give it to him.

This was before they eventually dated after sharing a kiss during an SNL skit in October 2021.

During the scene, the 42-year-old gushed about her now ex-boyfriend, “You look so f***ing handsome,” Kim told Pete while smiling, prompting a smile from the comedian before she added, “Like so cute.”

The pair parted ways in August after about nine months of dating. It is unclear why they split as neither has released a statement about the conclusion of their relationship.

Pete is now reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski after the model was rumored to be dating Brad Pitt following her divorce earlier this year.

Kim followed up the Skims post with photos in a bikini top while smiling next to a bouquet of roses, which many believe is in response to Davidson moving on with Emily.

The caption is a rose emoji and does not indicate who sent them to The Kardashians star.

Davidson has been spotted with the model Emily as their romance rumors have been heating up.

Kim, on the other hand, has not been linked to anyone since splitting with the comedian, but the photo suggests she may have a secret admirer.