Get ready to turn up the heat this summer as Kim Kardashian breaks the internet once again — by posing in a pleather bikini to promote her Skims brand.

The reality TV star and business mogul took to social media to share a tantalizing glimpse of her upcoming swimwear collection, in what the brand described as its “most provocative” shoot yet.

In a series of seven jaw-dropping photos, Kim is seen covered in glistening oil, showcasing her curves in a black faux leather bikini.

The beachside setting adds to the allure, with the stunning backdrop of the sea and a luxurious property. But Kim wasn’t alone in this scorching shoot, as she was joined by several equally confident and stylish models, all donning their own faux leather swimsuits.

The first photo grabs attention as Kim lies sprawled on the floor, while two women tower over her in a dominant pose. The power play continues in the second photo, where she reclines on top of a man wearing faux leather trunks, who himself rests on a bed of fake grass. The third shot sees Kim leaning on her arm, the two women standing behind her, and the majestic sea completing the frame.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any hotter, the fourth photo takes things up a notch. Kim is once again lying on the man, but this time, the scene is amplified with the addition of two women and another man performing mesmerizing aerial acrobatics in the background. The fifth photo captures her with arms folded, maintaining her fierce allure.

As the shoot progresses, the sixth photo reveals Kim still lying on the man, who appears to be getting up, while a swimming pool adds an extra touch of luxury to the scene. The seventh and final image showcases Kim’s playfulness, as she holds a hoola hoop above her head, flanked by two men who support her with a firm grip on her thigh and waist.

Kim captioned the post, saying, “SKIMS FAUX LEATHER & SCUBA SWIM COMING SOON,” hinting at the release of her new swimwear collection. With her signature brand SKIMS behind it, fans can expect nothing less than glamorous and figure-enhancing pieces that will undoubtedly make a splash this summer.

The Instagram post has already garnered massive attention, with more than 2.8 million likes as fans expressed their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming collection. As always, Kim knows how to captivate her audience, pushing boundaries and setting trends in the fashion industry with her fearless style and unapologetic confidence.

So, get ready to slay at the beach this summer because it looks like faux leather swimwear is about to take your swim game to a whole new level. Stay tuned for more updates on this scintillating collection that is sure to leave a lasting impression on fashionistas worldwide.