Kim Kardashian offered to help injured Black Lives Matter protester with medical bills

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has offered to help a Black Lives Matter protester with financial aid after she was shot with a rubber bullet.

[Warning: Graphic image]

Kardashian was responding to an image on Twitter of a young woman with facial injuries, which appeared on social media in the midst of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kardashian posted a picture of the young protester who claims to have been shot in the head at point-blank range with a rubber bullet fired by a police officer.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote: “This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it.”

Kardashian has 65.3 million followers, and at the time of writing, her tweet had received 15.7K retweets and 110.7K likes.

This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it. pic.twitter.com/37zA65QXau — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2020

The protester spoke about the incident on Facebook

The woman in the photograph goes by Shannyn Sharyse Nara on Facebook and Twitter, and she has been regularly posting images and reports from the Black Lives Matter protests that have been sweeping across the country.

On Saturday, May 30, Nara wrote on Facebook, “As many of you saw last night I protested and at the end of one my videos you can see the aftermath of me taking a rubber bullet or something straight to the head.”

“My forehead has a chunk out of it, and the doctors couldn’t even stitch it because of the debris. My right eye is swollen and took an hour before I could open it. Both of my eyes are messed up from debris that got trapped in them and I have to use numbing drops just to be able to open them.”

On Monday, June 1, she wrote on Facebook, “To every one asking if I need anything, I am okay. All I need is for you guys to keep fighting, and don’t let your strength waiver! Listen to your protest leaders and STAY AS ORGANIZED AS POSSIBLE! DON’T FORGET WHY WE DO THIS!”

It remains unclear if Kardashian has managed to reach the protester or if her offer has been accepted.

A wave of generous celebrities

Kardashian’s offer comes amidst a wave of celebrity generosity. Yesterday, singers Drake and The Weeknd each donated $100,000 to the National Bail Out Collective, a charity which aims to help out African-American families who are in need.

And over the weekend, Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $200,000 to the NAACP legal fund in the hope that it would aid the organization in their fight against racial injustice.