Kim Kardashian wearing a silver necklace on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

One of the most impressive details surrounding Kim Kardashian’s long-standing career is the fact that she is such a marketable human being.

When she shares a picture or video on social media, millions of people flock in her direction to pay attention to what she has going on.

Right now, it appears that she is focused on modeling for Stuart Weitzman, which means many more people will likely be paying attention to the high-end brand soon enough.

Kim has used her gorgeous physique, incredible charm, and star power to serve looks and help brands thrive. She’s done this many times over the years.

For these reasons, it makes sense that her personal brands always do so well in sales, including Skims and KKW Beauty.

Her outfit (and sultry pose) in the latest Stuart Weitzman promotional campaign is a must-see for anyone who is a fan of Kim.

Kim Kardashian looks incredible in a bodysuit

Fashion has been the name of the game for Kim over the last several years of her awe-inspiring career. In the campaign she posted for Stuart Weitzman, she wore a black bodysuit with a high turtleneck collar that kept her throat hidden away.

The bodysuit was sleeveless, so her shoulders and arms were still easy to see. Since the bodysuit had no pants attached, her legs and thighs were also visible.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim Kardashian wearing a bodysuit. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

She added a pair of lace-up heels that tied together in a fancy way along her calves. Kim never misses when it comes to hair and makeup, and she maintained that energy for Stuart Weitzman.

She wore her blonde hair slicked back in a bun or ponytail, parted in the middle. She also donned some dramatic makeup, including lashes and eyeshadow.

Kim Kardashian looks flawless in silver

Wearing metallic pieces of clothing is more popular than ever, thanks to Kim and her fashion influence. She released a line of metallic swimwear, but she also wore a silver metallic dress for a night out on the town that wouldn’t make any sense near a pool.

The elegant gown was strapless and designed with a unique and plunging neckline that stopped at the center of her upper midriff to show off some skin.

She wore a puffy silver jacket over her lower arms that perfectly matched the dress. She accessorized with several clunky bracelets in a darker shade of gray.