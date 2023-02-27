It seems Kim Kardashian never stops going as the mother of four arrived in Italy for Milan Fashion Week and promptly went to work.

Milan Fashion Week has been in full gear with memorable shows from Prada to Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

As for Kim, she attended a dinner for Dolce and Gabbana, marking the second Milan Fashion Week, where she and designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana worked collaboratively.

Fans might recall Kim launching the Ciao Kim line, in September, with the Italian brand.

For Kim’s latest efforts, she went wild wearing animal print, one of Dolce and Gabbana’s signature styles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim was glowing in a strapless snakeskin gown with lace-up detailing from the hips to the bodice.

Kim Kardashian in snakeskin promotes Dolce and Gabbana for Milan Fashion Week

Kim’s dress had a slit in the front, allowing fans to see her clear strappy heels and neutral pedicure.

Kim’s tresses were vibrant, with beautiful layers of voluminous hair cascading past her shoulders.

For her makeup, Kim sported an overlined glossy lip, keeping things trendy. Her eyes featured a dark and smoky liner for sultry vibes.

As for her accessories, Kim wore a choker that matched her dress. She also wore layered silver necklaces with crosses and a few silver rings.

Kim Kardashian arrived for a dinner with fashion designers and collaborators Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Just days before arriving in Milan, Kim shared some exciting news on her social media pages.

As she explained, with an out-of-this-world shoot, she and her SKIMS team were bringing back the Swim edition of her shapewear line.

Kim Kardashian announces SKIMS Swim launch

Those looking to get a headstart on summertime are in luck because the latest SKIMS Swim launch has an incredible 25 new styles. A notable part of the SKIMS launch involves Kim’s creative decision to include sarongs in the collection.

In fact, to promote the launch, Kim rocked a few stylish sarongs to give fans an idea of how the fabric looked.

Kim’s alien-themed SKIMS Swim shoot, directed by Harmony Korine, featured a few of the looks from her line. She shared a five-part post as she worked her angles and touted her merchandise.

The first two shots showed Kim wearing her newly-launched SKIMS Swim Bandeau Bikini Top in the color Gunmetal, with a reasonable price tag of $38. She also rocked her brand new sarong feature, wearing the SKIMS Swim Sarong Skirt, retailing for $78.

The middle image saw Kim sporting the SKIMS Swim Strapless Monokini in the color Neon Green, retailing for $88.

The last two pictures saw Kim rocking the SKIMS Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top in Cocoa, with a price tag of $54.

Kim only showed three of the 25 new styles, which means more posts are likely. For now, fans can purchase SKIMS Swim attire on the SKIMS website while supplies last.