Kim Kardashian may have pulled off her best look ever as she attended the Dolce and Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week.

The reality star looked stunning as she wore a red crystal-encrusted bra top with a matching figure-hugging maxi skirt that showed off her famous curves and toned stomach.

The 42-year-old carried a tiny purse, that was also covered in red jewels, with perfectly manicured red talons.

She wore two large silver cross necklaces around her neck; a classic Dolce and Gabbana emblem.

Her long dark hair was parted in the middle and flowed past her waist in shining waves, and her makeup flawlessly accentuated her features.

Kim posed for photos before taking her place in the front row to watch the show.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan for Fashion Week. Pic credit: WWW.LUCASGRO.EU / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian collabs with D&G

Kim Kardashian helped to curate Dolce and Gabbana’s SS23 show, choosing archive pieces and helping the brand go back to its Italian roots.

Vintage looks from 1987 and 2007 were picked and reworked for the spring/summer show, and Kim’s eye influenced the collection so much that she even took a bow at the show’s end with Domenico and Stefano.

For this week’s fall/winter 2023 show, Kim didn’t have a say on the collection, however, her influence is still being felt in the brand and she is still currently appearing on billboards and adverts for the design duo.

Speaking at a preview of the show, Domenico explained to British Vogue, “Working with Kim helped us to go back to our heritage, our memories, what we did in the past. And to analyze what we did. Social media exaggerated everything. Now, everything has to be strange – too much. I want to go back to what we really are.”

Kim Kardashian launches SKIMS Boyfriend collection

When she’s not influencing one of the biggest fashion brands in the world, Kim is busy taking her own SKIMS brand to new heights.

The SKIMS boyfriend collection is due to launch tomorrow, February 28, with Kim lauding it as one of her “all-time favorite” collections on Instagram Stories.

The six-piece drop consists of boyfriend-fit t-shirts, pants, a tank top, and boxer shorts, all made from super soft cotton and modal.

Each piece is available in seven shades including black, grey, navy, and a pale pink “cherry blossom” color (which is sure to be a sellout), with prices starting at $28.