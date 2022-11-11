Kim Kardashian in skintight plastic dress kisses her trophy after big win

Kim Kardashian stares at the camera in a sultry way. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

There always seems to be something new and exciting happening in the Kardashian-Jenner family. The famous clan stays beyond busy with everything they’ve got going on.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous names in pop culture, and she also happens to be front and center in beauty, fashion, and trends.

She recently took home the CFDA Award for her clothing brand, SKIMS. The award is well deserved based on how many sales she makes on a consistent level.

Her brilliant idea to create loungewear for people to slip into around the house and shapewear for people to pull on under tight dresses and outfits has gotten her very far.

Now, the beautiful reality TV star has officially been honored for the pieces of clothing she’s successfully designed over the last few years.

The gorgeous dress she wore to accept her award is worth checking out due to its perfect fit on her figure.

Kim Kardashian looks fabulous in her shining dress

Kim posed for a group of pictures wearing a shiny black dress while accepting her CFDA award. The skintight dress appeared made of sheer material, making it easy to see her legs through the bottom.

The dress was also strapless and sleeveless, allowing her fans to see glimpses of her shoulders and upper chest. In the first picture from Kim’s photo thread, she puckered up and kissed her trophy to show her gratitude.

Kim skipped out on jewelry but didn’t skip out on stunning makeup. She rocked neutral-colored acrylic nails with a dramatic face of makeup that included eyebrow tint, eyeshadow, lashes, lipstick, and blush. Kim wore her blonde hair slicked back out of her face and parted to the side.

Kim Kardashian looks beautiful in SKIMS

Since Kim is so passionate about her SKIMS line, it makes sense that she wears items from her brand often. She posted a photo thread with pictures of herself wearing SKIMS pieces, including a hot pink two-piece sleeping set.

The top was a hot pink bralette with a V-neck cut showing tons of skin on her chest. It also showed off her tight and sleek stomach. She paired the bra with hot pink shorts that were high-waisted.

On the front of the shorts, it was easy to see the word SKIMS printed in glittery letters. Kim posed for the picture in the matching set in front of a rack of other SKIMS items, including pajamas and lingerie.