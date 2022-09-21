Kim Kardashian in sheer bra highlights stunning body

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Kim Kardashian is stunning as she shows off her figure and business brains in new photos.

The billionaire mogul, 41, continues to enjoy immense success as her 2019-founded SKIMS brand hits empire status, and new photos this week on her Instagram have been promoting the merch.

Sharing a gallery of images as she modeled sizzling underwear looks, Kim announced a new bra from SKIMS.

Kim opened indoors from an empty room as she posed amid backlit lights and dark flooring. The mom of four wore high-waisted skintight black leggings, showing off her toned abs and tiny waist as she placed both hands over her chest while wearing a see-through black bra.

Also showcasing her golden tan and rocking her icy blonde locks down, Kim kept her expression neutral, doing similar with a swipe right as she modeled a low-cut and opaque black bralette and the same leggings.

Further images focused on the second outfit as Kim made sure fans saw her killer figure from different angles. She also showed off a crop top in black while writing:

“SKIMS Bras launch on Tuesday, September 27 at 9AM PT only on SKIMS.COM.”

Kim isn’t just selling her own clothes in 2022, though.

Kim Kardashian snapped up fast by new brand deals

Earlier this year, Kim made headlines for becoming an ambassador for Spanish luxury designer Balenciaga. There’s been more, though. She’s now also fronting footwear giant Stuart Weitzman. This week, she has been unveiled as the face of Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana – D&G sponsored sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding earlier this summer.

Kim is likely making the most of her income from SKIMS, though.

Kim Kardashian loves designing clothes while speaking about SKIMS

In an interview with Nordstrom, Kim opened up about being passionate about her brand.

“I love designing and coming up with new ideas based on my own style and dressing needs as well as the feedback I get from friends, family and fans. That process has been such an amazing discovery for me, since I have always been on the other side of fittings.”

She added, “Seeing a specific piece through, from start to finish, based on my vision has been incredible. The most rewarding part, though, has been the feedback I’ve gotten from customers.”

Kim is also CEO of her 2022-launched SKKN by Kim skincare line.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.