Kim Kardashian in sequins and bow tie channels Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian celebrated Kris Jenner’s birthday by dressing up as her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian rang in her mother’s birthday by channeling her in a short video.

The 42-year-old media personality and socialite took to social media to pay tribute to Kris Jenner on her 67th birthday. All of the Kardashian sisters individually dressed up as Jenner for her birthday.

However, Kardashian really channeled her inner Jenner with her outfit. For her iteration of Jenner, she donned a sequined dress and a bow tie.

Kardashian looked stunning in a formfitting long-sleeve dark green dress glittered with sequins. The dress hugged her figure tightly and showed off her impressive physique.

Meanwhile, the black bow tie and white collar added a nice touch to the outfit. Of course, Kardashian can’t be Jenner without her signature hair.

To finish her costume, she donned a black wig resembling Jenner’s bob-cut hairstyle.

Kim Kardashian recreated Kris Jenner’s look and dance

In the video, Kim Kardashian danced to Christina Aguilera’s version of the song Lady Marmalade.

Kardashian wasn’t just dressing up as Jenner – she was recreating one of Jenner’s most iconic moments. Back in 2012, the Kardashian family filmed a hilarious music video for Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s YouTube channel.

The video was filmed during their annual Christmas card shoot, hence why they’re dressed in their Christmas best. Each family member lip-synced and danced throughout the video.

However, it was Jenner who specifically caught viewers’ attention as she danced in a sparkly green sequined dress and bow tie and lip-synced to Lady Marmalade.

The short snippet went viral on TikTok recently. It became a prank video where users would announce some fake news and then cut to the clip of Jenner dancing to tell the viewer that they got “Krised.”

Kardashian got every detail of her recreation perfect, all the way down to the gold hoop earrings that Jenner wore.

Kardashian promoted SKIMS in fleece loungewear

While Kardashian took a slight pause from promoting SKIMS to commemorate her mom’s birthday, she quickly jumped back into advertising.

Kardashian is the co-founder of the clothing company SKIMS. She launched the company in 2019 with Jens Grede.

Despite being relatively new, the company was already valued at about $3 billion by the summer of 2022. The company provides a wide variety of products, including undergarments, clothes, loungewear, and slides.

The company aims to promote body positivity by creating clothing solutions for every body type.

Kardashian frequently uses her Instagram page to promote her SKIMS products. She recently advertised a new Fleece Lounge from SKIMS to her 333 million followers.

Kardashian donned the Fleece Lounge in the photos to show how stylish some comfy fleece loungewear can be. With her enormous following, social media advertising is a smart way for her to advertise her products.