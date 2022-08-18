Kim Kardashian in plunging undies shows single curves

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is showing off her single body and her whittled-down waistline as she continues to stun fans in skimpy looks.

The reality star, 41, is still front-page news for ending nine months of romance with Pete Davidson, 28 – the former couple is no more, with Kim now showing off a single body.

The mom of four made headlines last weekend for modeling a one-shouldered bra from her best-selling SKIMS range, posting a selfie to her Instagram and modeling the look she later wore to ring in sister Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday.

The mogul was all abs as she showcased her weight loss in a plunging and revealing top, going strappy but only with one strap, plus adding in a pair of Balenciaga Oversized Logo Shorts.

Wearing body bronzer as she drew attention to her 24-inch waist and rock-hard abs, the blonde pouted for the camera while in shades, also ensuring that her 2019-founded SKIMS brand gets more promo.

The story only remained live for 24 hours.

Kim has yet to publicly comment on her split from former SNL star Pete, who is set to feature on Season 2 of The Kardashians – with the delay, fans will see the ex to Ariana Grande as Kim’s boyfriend.

Kim Kardashian reportedly couldn’t take Pete’s demands

Reports are swirling that Pete being so far away and leading somewhat of a carefree lifestyle was just too much for Kim. The L.A.-based star is tied to her four kids and businesses, although she did jet out to Australia shortly before the breakup to visit Pete as he filmed his Wizards movie.

Kim was, however, reportedly besotted with Pete during the brief romance. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” a Hollywood Life source dished.

Kim Kardashian’s family reportedly said she was happier than ever

The anonymous insider added:

“Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy. Kim is having such an amazing time with Pete, and she feels happier than she has in a long time. Pete allows Kim to just be herself and she doesn’t feel she has to put on a show for anybody.”

Pete is known for dating high-profile Hollywood faces not limited to actress Kate Beckinsale and model Kaia Gerber.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.