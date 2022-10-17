Kim Kardashian, pictured on The Kardashians, wore an all-black outfit to attend daughter North’s basketball game. Pic credit: Hulu

Kim Kardashian looked stunning wearing a black ensemble to her daughter North’s basketball game.

Complementing her current choice of center-parted blond hair, she wore black shiny fabric track pants from Balenciaga with a white stripe down each leg, a black polo top, and matching gloves and sunglasses.

She finished this strong look by wearing pointed-toe high-heeled boots and carrying a fashionable tiny silver bag.

Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West, arrived separately to watch their daughter in the game.

Kanye looked more casual in a baseball cap, graphic t-shirt, and wellington boots. He also shaved the heavy beard he has been sporting in recent weeks.

Kardashian arrived at the game at the Sports Academy fitness center in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, with North, 9, and her three other children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kim Kardashian arrives for her daughter North’s basketball game. Pic credit: LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss

Kim has been looking very trim after her well-documented weight loss, particularly in some recent photos taken for her Skims label.

She attributes her new figure to personal chefs and trainers helping her work out using her state-of-the-art home gym.

Earlier this year, she posed with original supermodels Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, Heidi Klum, and Candice Swanepoel for the brand, holding her own in such illustrious company.

Kim and Kanye struggle with communication

Kim and her ex have allegedly not been communicating since his recent “White Lives Matter” stunt, a subsequent interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, and his anti-semitic Twitter rants.

The slogan, which Kanye and Candace Owens sported on t-shirts during his fashion show, has previously been used by the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist organizations as an attack against the Black Lives Matter movement.

TMZ has reported that Kim hasn’t spoken directly to her ex-husband in weeks and is focusing on raising their four young children.

Previously she was a huge support to him during his mental health struggles, but it appears her patience has now worn thin.